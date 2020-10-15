MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call To Discuss Its Financial Results For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (MDCA) - Get Report -- MDC Partners Inc. ("MDC Partners" or the "Company") announced today that it will report its results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, October 29, 2020, before the market open.

The Company will host a conference call to review its results the same day at 8:30 AM (ET). The conference call will be accessible by dialing 862-298-0702 or toll free 888-437-3179. Please ask the operator for the "MDC Partners Third Quarter Results Conference Call". To ensure proper connection, it is advised to dial in ten minutes prior to start time.

A recording of the call will be available within one hour after the end of the conference call until November 5, 2020, by dialing 754-333-7735 or toll free 888-539-4649 (replay access code 153920) or by visiting our website at www.mdc-partners.com.

About MDC Partners Inc.MDC Partners is one of the most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is celebrated for its innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agency partners, which are responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world's most respected brands. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives creative excellence, business growth and measurable return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information about MDC Partners and its partner firms, visit our website at www.mdc-partners.com and follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/mdcpartners.

