MDC Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of MDC Partners Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - MDCA

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) - Get Report and Stagwell Media LP is fair to MDC shareholders. Stagwell and its affiliates are expected to hold approximately 79% of the common equity of the combined company after closing.

Halper Sadeh encourages MDC shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether MDC and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for MDC shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for MDC shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger. On behalf of MDC shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

