MDC Partners (MDCA) Makes Major Push Into Latin America, Adding Nine New Global Affiliates In The Region

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MDC Partners Inc. ("MDC") (MDCA) - Get Report announced today that it has expanded its global affiliate network across Latin America with the addition of Anchor Worldwide, Grupo Garnier and The Lab. These recognized content and media agency networks consist of nine agency teams across Aruba, Costa Rica, Columbia, Curacao, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Spain and the U.S.

Through the new partnerships, MDC has expanded its deep network of talent across LATAM - over 1,300 experts in total - with expertise across content and media in the region. This represents a pivotal step in MDC's strategic expansion in international markets, particularly in light of the substantial growth and influence of the Latin American market.

"The expansion into Latin America with these impressive like-minded affiliates broadens our reach to better serve global clients," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of MDC Partners. "I personally worked across Latin America for decades and am thrilled to be establishing MDC across this growing and important region in such a significant way."

The MDC affiliate program is meaningfully expanding the MDC network's offerings, building a diverse team that can produce content at scale across digital channels, thereby connecting brands with consumers in precisely the ways and places that will drive results. These partnerships have also enabled MDC to build consistent and unified global teams with streamlined operations on behalf of clients.

"An efficient system to enable scaled global content delivery without compromising local market nuance is a critical necessity for every global marketer. Our newest partners across Central, South America, and Mexico are instrumental to our central content offering within Latin America," says Julia Hammond, President, MDC Global.

"Our joint partnership with MDC will take the wide swath of network capabilities we've built across Latin America to even greater heights," said Jose Mendoza, CEO of Buentipo Anchor in Colombia. " Latin America is a very exciting market at the moment and having an agency like us that knows the nuances, language, and cultural differences in the market coupled with MDC's might is going to create an undeniable new force in the industry. We are ready and excited to disrupt the marketplace."

To help drive collaboration across MDC and its larger affiliate network, the group will leverage Locate, a proprietary tool developed by the Stagwell Group. Locate is a SaaS platform that connects technologists, creatives and clients across the globe on a single, real-time platform.

"MDC and Stagwell are at the core a combination of technology and talent. Leveraging Stagwell's technology platform Locate will remove proximity hurdles of working across teams and geographies and will enable smart, real-time connection and collaboration," says Anas Ghazi, Chief Strategy Officer at the Stagwell Group.

In addition to Latin America, to date, the MDC global affiliate program has established a presence in the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, India and Russia, with the goal of 50 affiliates across the globe by the end of 2021. As part of the partnership, Anchor Worldwide, Grupo Garnier and The Lab will also have access to MDC and Stagwell's full suite of capabilities and will establish co-located teams across the globe.

About AnchorFounded in 2016 by a band of buddies, the independent agency that counts BMW and Spotify as clients has grown to more than 170 employees in North and South America. Fast moving, nimble, and committed to driving value clients can measure, Anchor's ethos is built on personal relationships and collective success. Whether making pilots or Instagram posts, the Anchor team prides itself on being and working with authentic people. It's a simple mantra, but being kind to their core is proving to be a key differentiator on Madison Avenue. For more information, click here.

About Grupo Garnier Founded in 1921 Grupo Garnier is one of the leading marketing groups in Latin America. The purpose was established by the founder, Alberto H Garnier who said, "this is the industry to promote industries".

Grupo Garnier is a diversified portfolio of companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines such as brand development, digital marketing, public relations, data-analytics, CRM automation, e-commerce, performance marketing and technology, with presence in the Caribbean, North, Central and South America. Today the Group is proud to boast some of the best companies as partners in its client roster.

Grupo Garnier believes that to be the promoter of any and all industries it is vital to foster creativity, the best talent, equality and diversity within our own marketing industry.

About The LabThe Lab is a Caribbean-based Boutique Digital Marketing Agency founded in 2012, with clients in Aruba, Curacao, Bonaire, Sint Maarten, Barbados and Trinidad. In addition to its work for 120+ clients including Dr. Horacio E. Oduber Hospital Aruba, AZV, McDonald's, FCCA, SETAR, Aruba Tourism Authority, Marriott Vacation Club, Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort, RE/MAX, Kooyman and many more, The Lab has also supported projects for Aruba Doet (Oranjefonds), and the University of Aruba! In June of 2017, The Lab received the honor of being awarded Best in Business 2017 by Guardian Group, for their professionalism, team work, and their values.

About MDC Partners MDC Partners is one of the most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is celebrated for its innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agency partners, which are responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world's most respected brands. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives creative excellence, business growth and measurable return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information about MDC Partners and its partner firms, visit our website at www.mdc-partners.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or register for Investor Related updates and alerts.

