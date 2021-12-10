MD Financial Management Inc. Appoints 1832 Asset Management As Portfolio Manager

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) today announced the appointment of 1832 Asset Management LP (1832) as portfolio manager of the MD Family of Funds and MDPIM Pools (collectively, the Funds) effective on or about January 1, 2022.

MD will continue to act as the investment fund manager of the Funds and will continue to have overall responsibility for their management. MD will also remain registered as a portfolio manager so that it can continue to provide discretionary portfolio management services to managed-account clients through MD Private Investment Counsel.

The Multi-Asset Management team will be registered under 1832, and as a distinct investment team will continue to advise the Funds under the ongoing leadership of Craig Maddock, Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager. This dedicated team of portfolio managers and analysts will also remain responsible for the overall performance of the Funds, the management of fund assets, and the selection and monitoring of the Funds' sub-advisors.

Clients can contact their MD Advisor* for any additional information.

* MD Advisor refers to an MD Management Limited Financial Consultant or Investment Advisor (in Quebec), or an MD Private Investment Counsel Portfolio Manager.

About MD Financial Management Inc.With more than 50 years of physician-focused experience, MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) is dedicated to providing financial peace of mind to Canada's physicians and their families so they can enjoy what matters most to them while achieving their career and life goals. MD had more than $58 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2021. MD Management Limited was the first of the MD Group of Companies to be founded, in 1969. MD Financial Management Inc. wholly owns or has a majority interest in its seven subsidiaries (the MD Group of Companies). It provides financial products and services, is the fund manager for the MD Family of Funds and offers investment counselling services. For a detailed list of the MD Group of Companies, visit md.ca. MD Private Investment Counsel offers investment counselling services, delivered by MD Financial Management Inc.

About 1832 Asset Management LP1832 Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank.

SOURCE MD Financial Management Inc.