MD Anderson Finds Energy Emitted From Sean Harribance Affects Cancer Cells

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sean Harribance Institute for Parapsychology Research, Inc. (SHIPR) announced that Sean Harribance was the subject of a second successful University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center study entitled, " Human Biofield Therapy Modulates Tumor Microenvironment and Cancer Stemness in Mouse Lung Carcinoma." The study clearly demonstrated that energy emitted from Sean Harribance increased tumor cell death in mice, in part by changing the tumor microenvironment through improving antitumor immunity, and decreasing the stemness of tumor cells - an important process that allows the growth and spread of cancer. This energy has been documented in earlier studies with Dr. Michael Persinger.

For the past 10 years, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has been conducting research with Sean Harribance. Dr. Peiying Yang and Dr. Lorenzo Cohen found that Sean Harribance had a clear effect on cancer cell function and tumor growth in both in vitro and in vivo models. Importantly, there were no negative effects on healthy cells. Exposure to Mr. Harribance suppressed tumor growth and this was mediated in part through changes in the tumor microenvironment, immune function, and anti-inflammatory activity in the mouse lung tumor model. Their most recent research also found that exposure to Mr. Harribance reduced cancer stem cells, cells that even conventional treatments cannot destroy.

"Our research has shown that Sean Harribance also has the ability to change cancer cell function in other cell lines such as breast cancer. The ability to control growth of lung cancer is especially relevant as it is an aggressive cancer that is difficult to treat. The tumor biology mechanisms Mr. Harribance modified in the lung cancer mouse model are the same mechanisms relevant for the growth of many cancers. We believe the effects Sean Harribance has had with lung cancer can be applied to many other cancers," commented Dr. Cohen.

This marks Mr. Harribance's second study with the renowned MD Anderson Cancer Center. (Read the study abstract/summary https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/1534735420940398#abstract or access the full study https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/1534735420940398

While this exciting and relevant study helps further promote the validity and importance of biofield therapy, it is but one piece of Mr. Harribance's unwavering 60-year contribution to science in an effort to gain a greater understanding of extra sensory perception (ESP) and consciousness. His lifelong commitment has also included work with such renowned researchers/facilities as Dr. Michael Persinger , Director of Laurentian University's Consciousness Research Laboratory and recognized for his work in the field of neurotheology ; Dr. J.B. Rhine with Duke University and the Foundation for Research on the Nature of Man; and Dr. William G. Roll with the Psychical Research Foundation; Mankind Research Unlimited; and the American Association for the Advancement of Science; and Dr. Hamlyn Dukhan, who initially identified Mr. Harribance's abilities, among others. Mr. Harribance has also authored a number of writings including two books," This Man Knows You," and " Sean Harribance a Psychic Predicts the Future." Work done with him has also appeared in such journals as NeuroQuantology, the Journal of Consciousness Exploration & Research, the

International Journal of Psychophysiology, the International Journal of Neuroscience, Perceptual and Motor Skills, the Journal of Parapsychology, the Journal of the American Society for Psychical Research, and the Journal of Neuropsychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences, among others.

For excellence in his career, Mr. Harribance has been the recipient of a number of honors and accolades. He has been featured in multiple editions of Who's Who in America, Who's Who in Medicine and Healthcare, Who's Who in Science and Engineering, and Who's Who in the World. Mr. Harribance also holds the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest honor conferred by Marquis Who's Who.

For Mr. Harribance's complete biography, https://shipr.org/about-us

