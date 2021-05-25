McStain Introduces "BeWell House(SM) Of The Future" To Combat Air Quality Concerns For Colorado Homebuyers

THORNTON, Colo., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The EPA reports that, on average, indoor air can contain two to five times more contaminants than the air outside.

THORNTON, Colo., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The EPA reports that, on average, indoor air can contain two to five times more contaminants than the air outside. BeWell House, exclusively by McStain, circulates fresh, filtered air and is EPA Indoor airPLUS Certified.

BeWell House is a collection of "new homes of the future" now available in single-family homes at Painted Prairie in Aurora, Colo., and coming soon to Arras Park in Thornton, Colo., in townhome and varying single-family home size offerings.

Each BeWell House comes standard with components and a host of features that make McStain a DOE Zero Energy Ready Home Builder.

"Where you just see a house, we see the parts and pieces that make it into a healthier home for your family," said Rick Lambert, vice president of operations for McStain. "We invest the time to ensure the home's materials and the people we hire align with our mission because every BeWell House is independently verified as a DOE Zero Energy Ready Home."

BeWell House℠ exclusively by McStain comes standard with the following features:

Fresh air, inside and out with a fresh air system and exhaust fans that remove odors and bring in fresh, filtered air.

High-capture filtration and low-to-no VOC materials without harmful toxins, and that help block moisture, dust, pollen and pests.

High-performance windows, insulation, tankless water heaters and appliances.

Dual-pane windows filled with argon gas to regulate temperature inside.



Appliances that are all ENERGY STAR and WaterSense certified.

Interior moisture control and airtight draft protection.

Solar activated with pre-installed solar panels, wiring, and components 20-year pre-paid agreement.

"We don't build 'smart homes.' We build 'healthier homes,'" said Danielle Davis, vice president of sales and marketing for McStain. "We believe in giving our buyers more. Whether it's going above and beyond the typical 'standard features' or more in the way of health and wellness, BeWell House is about giving our homeowners clean, fresh air and a home they can feel really good about growing in."

McStain Neighborhoods is a premier, boutique Colorado home builder with roots in Boulder County since 1966. From the beginning, McStain's mission is to build homes and communities from a unique point of view - its homebuyers'. As an innovator in new home construction, McStain is the exclusive builder of BeWell House. Learn more at www.McStain.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcstain-introduces-bewell-housesm-of-the-future-to-combat-air-quality-concerns-for-colorado-homebuyers-301297043.html

SOURCE McStain Neighborhoods - Arras Park