McStain Breaks Ground On "Neighborhood Of The Future" In Thornton, Colo.

THORNTON, Colo., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McStain Neighborhoods broke ground yesterday on Arras Park, its 46-acre signature community in Thornton, Colo., exclusively offering " BeWell Housesof the Future."

"Arras Park checks the boxes for what Colorado homebuyers are looking for today," says Danielle Davis, vice president of sales and marketing for McStain. "Among the healthier features of our BeWell Houses, the community's location in Thornton is unbeatable. It's far enough yet close enough to have that quiet, residential feel with easy access to the city; and for growing families, school is next door."

Arras Park is located two miles east of I-25 on 104 th Avenue in Thornton and will offer 292 total residential units including 135 townhomes, and 157 single-family homes in two collections.

The community is tied together with a network of trails, pocket parks, a large central park and linear park cutting through the neighborhood. Adjacent the community on its west side is Mapleton School District's brand-new Explore Elementary PK-8.

"What really makes Arras Park stand out among other master-planned communities in the area is that every house built here is a BeWell House," says Rick Lambert, vice president of operations for McStain. "They all come with a 20-year pre-paid solar agreement with solar pre-installed, high-efficiency everything, and building materials that are healthier all around."

Each BeWell House comes standard with components and a host of features that make McStain a DOE Zero Energy Ready Home Builder.

BeWell House℠ exclusively by McStain comes standard with the following features:

Fresh air, inside and out with a fresh air system and exhaust fans that remove odors and bring in fresh, filtered air.

High-capture filtration and low-to-no VOC materials without harmful toxins, and that help block moisture, dust, pollen and pests.

High-performance windows, insulation, tankless water heaters and appliances.

Dual-pane windows filled with argon gas to regulate temperature inside.



Appliances that are all ENERGY STAR and WaterSense certified.

Interior moisture control and airtight draft protection.

Solar activated with pre-installed solar panels, wiring, components and a 20-year pre-paid agreement.

McStain Neighborhoods is a premier, boutique Colorado homebuilder with roots in Boulder County since 1966. As an innovator in new home construction and marketing, McStain is one of the first homebuilders to offer a seamless Build Your Home Online tool, and is the exclusive builder of BeWell House. Learn more at www.McStain.com.

