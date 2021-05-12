MCRA CRO Assists Simplify Medical, Recently Acquired By NuVasive, On FDA-Approval For Two Level Use Of Its Cervical Disc

- MCRA's CRO assisted Simplify Medical, Inc. (Simplify Medical) with the conduct, execution and oversight of the clinical study, including data management, Clinical Events Committee (CEC), and monitoring support for the successful approval of the Simplify Disc for use at two cervical levels.

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MCRA, LLC, the leading privately held medical device and biologics advisory firm and Clinical Research Organization (CRO) integrating U.S. and International Regulatory, Clinical Research, Reimbursement, Healthcare Compliance, Quality Assurance, and Medical Device Cybersecurity, is pleased to announce its role in the successful management and execution of Simplify Medical's two clinical studies and approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Simplify Cervical Artificial Disc (Simplify Disc) to be used at one-level and two contiguous levels in the cervical spine.

Abigail Allen, MCRA's Vice President of Clinical Affairs, said, "MCRA is honored to have supported Simplify Medical with the approval of their two-level disc just six months after the one-level approval. It has been a true testament to the teamwork and collaboration between the two companies, and all of our sites, to get these studies enrolled, locked, and approved during the challenges 2020 brought to us all."

The Simplify Disc is designed to offer best-in-class capabilities for cervical total disc replacement across key performance functions including a radiologic design, physiologic motion, and various anatomic disc heights. The device is indicated for use in patients with intractable radiculopathy with or without neck pain, or myelopathy, at one or two contiguous cervical levels (C3-C7). The Simplify Disc demonstrates clinical superiority to ACDF 1 and has the highest overall clinical success rate at both one- and two-levels compared to any other approved cervical disc.

Kyle Malone, MS, Vice President of Clinical, Medical, and Regulatory Affairs at NuVasive, Inc., said, "NuVasive would like to recognize MCRA for their regulatory, clinical, and quality support, expertise, and responsiveness provided throughout the one- and two-level Simplify Disc clinical trials and PMA submissions. MCRA played a key role in this outcome and our ability to bring this treatment option to more patients around the world. We look forward to their continued partnership moving forward."

Justin Eggleton, MCRA's Vice President of Spine Regulatory Affairs, said, "The Simplify Disc's expanded labeling to include use at two contiguous cervical levels was earned through a rigorous clinical study that demonstrated a positive benefit-risk profile in this patient population. While the original PMA approval focused on the novel biomaterials and lower device heights that address an unmet clinical need, the two-level study highlighted the overall benefits of device design and kinematic profile with two cervical implants in series. We look forward to continuing to work with NuVasive as the result of its acquisition of Simplify Medical and the different pathways available to continue building on clinical performance set by the IDE studies and FDA approvals."

To date, MCRA's clinical and regulatory teams have supported fifteen successful PMAs, including eight spinal technologies.

About MCRA, LLC: MCRA is the leading privately held independent medical device and biologics Clinical Research Organization (CRO) and advisory firm. MCRA delivers to its clients industry experience at integrating five business value creators: regulatory, clinical research, reimbursement, healthcare compliance, and quality assurance to provide a dynamic, market-leading effort from concept to commercialization. MCRA's integrated application of these key value-creating initiatives provides unparalleled value for its clients. MCRA has offices in Washington, DC, Hartford, CT, and New York, NY, and serves more than 700 clients globally. Its core focus areas of therapeutic experience include orthopedics, spine, cardiovascular, diagnostic imaging, wound care, artificial intelligence, dental, general surgery, digital health, neurology, robotics, and in vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices as well as medical device cybersecurity. www.mcra.com

About Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC: Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC (VB), founded MCRA in 2004. VB is headquartered in New York City and specializes in funding venture capital, private equity, and merchant banking activities for the neuromusculoskeletal industry. VB is dedicated to financing healthcare innovation. www.vbllc.com

1 Simplify Cervical Artificial Disc - P200022

