MCR Labs To Offer Insights For The Future At "Evolving Cannabis Industry" Event

As part of cannabis awareness month, experts from MCR Labs will present key observations and host a panel discussion to explore what has changed since legalization and what shifts may yet be in store.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the longest tenured cannabis businesses in Massachusetts, MCR Labs is hosting a virtual event on April 22 entitled "The Evolving Cannabis Industry" as part of National Cannabis Awareness Month. The event will feature presentations looking back at advances in cannabis science and transformations in the industry since legalization plus a panel discussion with industry insiders from a variety of cannabis-related sectors and backgrounds.

"When you consider the barriers this industry is up against, you can't help but be impressed with how much progress has been made," said Jonathan Wani, MCR Labs Director of Business Development. "We're hoping this event gives newer or aspiring business operators, as well as members of the public who tune in, an idea of just how far the cannabis industry has come in spite of federal prohibition and lingering social stigma."

"The Evolving Cannabis Industry" will feature a presentation from Wani on how the industry has progressed since legal operations began, and his colleague Scott Churchill, MCR Labs Director of Scientific Operations, will present on how cannabis science and testing have advanced and what innovations are still to come.

"Everything has improved so much from those early days, from the equipment we're using to the number of active compounds, cannabinoids and terpenes, that we're able to detect now," said Churchill. "Plus, there are some incredibly exciting developments in the works at MCR and at other labs around the country that I think will enable significant progress for growers and product manufacturers in the coming years."

The event will end with a panel discussion moderated by community advocate and grassroots cannabis reporter Grant Smith, President of The Massachusetts Cannabis Reform Coalition. The panel of experts will include cannabis business leaders Shanel Lindsay of Ardent Cannabis and Noni Goldman of The Hub Craft, clinician Dr. Jill Becker of InhaleMD, and cannabis beat reporter Jessica Bartlett of the Boston Business Journal who will all share their unique observations about how the industry has developed since legalization and offer their predictions for the future.

MCR Labs' "The Evolving Cannabis Industry" event will take place virtually on Thursday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those interested to view the event live can register at the event homepage, and all the talks will be posted on the MCR Labs YouTube page after the event concludes.

About MCR Labs: MCR Labs is the first independent cannabis testing laboratory to be certified by the state of Massachusetts. We are ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited providers of analytical cannabis product testing and R&D services committed to assisting licensed marijuana establishments, patients, researchers, entrepreneurs, and advocates. Our team of chemists and pharmaceutical scientists are dedicated to advancing public health and safety through leading-edge chemical analysis of cannabis products and offering unparalleled guidance and support for partners, regulators, and the communities we serve. For more information visit http://mcrlabs.com.

