MCR Federal Wins An OASIS Pool 4 Contract

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MCR was recently awarded a GSA One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) Pool 4 contract with a scope covering Research and Development in the Physical, Engineering, and Life Sciences. GSA's OASIS contracts offer Best-in-Class solutions to make procuring professional services expedient by maximizing streamlined acquisition processes. GSA designed OASIS with seven separate multiple-award, Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity task order orders. This Pool 4 award adds to MCR's other OASIS contracts, including Pool 5A, Pool 5B, and Pool 6. These multiple award contracts give MCR wide access to most federal agencies.

"MCR is pleased to add Pool 4 to our OASIS contract portfolio, since we have experienced such success with our other pools, including recently with OASIS 5B supporting Space and Missile Systems Center. The scope of OASIS provides federal market access in Communication, Compliance, Defense, Disaster, Energy, Environment, Financial, Health, Intelligence, Security, and Transportation," said Linda Harris, Chief of Growth Operations.

"As MCR implements our CommandEdge solution framework across our customer base, we are seeing increased demand for our services, and having OASIS Pool 4 will allow us to continue to offer our services to new customers," said Bill Parker, Chief Executive Officer.

A global company based in McLean, VA, MCR has employs an integrated approach to service delivery that combines visualization, analytics, automation, and high-performance talent acquisition. MCR applies this approach through CommandEdge, its internal operational platform, to deliver integrated program management, systems engineering, and DevOps services. With these capabilities and CommandEdge, MCR enables agencies to employ program precision, agility, and speed as strategic assets for driving mission success.

