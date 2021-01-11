McNees Wallace & Nurick Launches Apollo Communications

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC has launched a new public relations agency to provide strategic communications services to its clients and the regional business community.

Apollo Communications is headquartered in Harrisburg and will serve clients across Pennsylvania, Ohio and Maryland. McNees has selected veteran public relations professional and former journalist Brett Marcy to serve as president of Apollo Communications.

The company is just the latest initiative by McNees to provide enhanced value to clients and the community, said McNees Chair Brian Jackson. In recent years, the firm has added full-service government affairs, grassroots advocacy and nonprofit consulting to its professional services portfolio.

"At McNees, we practice a clients first philosophy, and that means surrounding our clients with all the support and resources we have available to help them meet their goals," Jackson said. "With Brett's diverse set of skills and experience as its foundation, Apollo Communications offers clients the expertise of a large agency with the personal touch of a boutique firm."

Apollo is a full-service strategic communications firm that specializes in building and enhancing brands and reputations, crisis and issue management, media relations and content marketing.

"Apollo Communications is solution-focused, results-driven firm," Marcy said. "We develop innovative strategies to help our clients meet their goals."

Marcy, 45, of Mechanicsburg, brings more than two decades of experience in public relations, strategic communications and journalism. He was most recently senior director of public relations and communications for York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health. He had previously held communications director and press secretary roles at the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Prior to that, Marcy served as associate vice president at a Philadelphia-based advertising and public relations agency.

Marcy earned his bachelor's degree in communications, with an emphasis in journalism, from Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pa. Prior to his public relations career, he spent several years as a reporter, working at news organizations in the Lehigh Valley, Northeastern Pennsylvania and Harrisburg.

Both his journalism and PR experiences are at the heart of Apollo Communications, Marcy said.

"We believe in the combined power of storytelling and strategy," he said. "As brand advocates for our clients, we leverage both disciplines to build, enhance and protect their reputation."

About McNees Wallace & NurickMcNees is a full-service law firm based in central Pennsylvania with more than 130 attorneys representing corporations, associations, institutions and individuals. The firm serves clients worldwide from offices in Harrisburg, Lancaster, York, State College and Scranton, Pa.; Columbus, Ohio; Frederick, Md.; and Washington, D.C.

About Apollo CommunicationsApollo Communications is a full-service public relations and strategic communications firm based in Harrisburg, Pa. Associated with McNees Wallace & Nurick - a law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Maryland - Apollo offers trusted and experienced communication counsel for a wide range of client needs. Firm specialties include content marketing, crisis and issue management, executive positioning, issue advocacy, media relations and strategic messaging, among others. Apollo-PR.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcnees-wallace--nurick-launches-apollo-communications-301205412.html

SOURCE Apollo Communications