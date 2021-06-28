McLeod Health Brings On Prodigo Solutions' Cloud-Based Modernized Platform To Support Cloud ERP Migration

PITTSBURGH, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodigo Solutions is pleased to welcome McLeod Health to its growing family of leading health systems using Prodigo's supply chain platforms.

PITTSBURGH, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodigo Solutions is pleased to welcome McLeod Health to its growing family of leading health systems using Prodigo's supply chain platforms. McLeod recently chose Prodigo's Marketplace and Data Hub platforms to replace its legacy supply chain technologies and to enhance its cloud-ERP migration strategy.

Based in South Carolina, McLeod Health is a locally owned, not-for-profit healthcare system, comprised of seven hospitals with a net patient revenue over $1 billion. A growing health system in Northeastern South Carolina and Southeastern North Carolina, the mission of McLeod Health to improve the overall health and wellbeing of residents from the midlands to the coast by providing excellence in healthcare, aligns perfectly with Prodigo's journey to supply chain excellence through modernization.

Prodigo's Marketplace and Data Hub integrates with cloud-ERP technologies to provide a single source of truth for item and price data, which can then be shared across the entire supply chain. The upgrade by McLeod to Prodigo coincides with its migration to Oracle ERP Cloud and the health system's desire to enhance user experience within the ERP procurement workflow. Prodigo will create an intuitive, modern purchasing gateway for McLeod requestors that offers enriched item content and images, bill-only workflow, special request ordering, recall alerts, and substitute item/replacement functionality.

As experienced by other Oracle/Prodigo customers such as Indiana University Health and Inova, Prodigo and Oracle ERP Cloud create a more efficient self-service procurement workflow. With the Marketplace deployment and Cloud ERP conversion running parallel, Prodigo will soon bridge the gap between all of the data assets (manufacturers, suppliers, GPOs) of McLeod, the ERP, and clinical workflows.

"We are excited to find a solution that supports our cloud-ERP migration and enables us to put our best foot forward," said Carmen Winfield, Vice President of Procurement Services, McLeod Health. "We created this new partnership with Prodigo in only two months and are confident in their responsiveness and level of experience - which is something we really value."

Prodigo's industry-leading solutions push compliance to the front end of the procure-to-pay cycle, enforcing item and price accuracy through the transaction lifecycle and preventing exceptions from occurring on the backend of transactions.

"We are ready to start designing our Prodigo platform and begin reaping the benefits," Winfield said.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), a long-respected partner of Prodigo, encouraged McLeod to consider Prodigo and leverage their expertise in the adoption of cloud-based data and procurement platforms.

"We value the relationships we have with our partners and clients and are happy to collaborate with PwC and McLeod to deliver an industry-leading supply chain solution," said Robert Pavlik, EVP of Business Development for Prodigo Solutions.

About Prodigo SolutionsProdigo Solutions is a healthcare technology company that improves provider's financial control and reduces supply chain cost. Prodigo Solutions' technology was purpose-built for healthcare by supply chain experts to deliver tangible results across a continuum of care. Customers who use our systems purchase more than $17 billion annually for the more than 600 hospitals they operate.

