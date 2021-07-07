McKool Smith Welcomes Patent Pro Christina Ondrick In Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McKool Smith, one of the nation's leading trial firms, has announced that patent litigation star Christina Ondrick has joined the firm as a principal in its Washington, D.

Ms. Ondrick's first-chair trial experience includes high-stakes patent cases that have resulted in early case dismissals, summary judgment victories, and significant trial verdicts. She has successfully represented high tech clients in disputes involving a broad range of complex technologies, including telecommunications, semiconductors, consumer electronics, optical communications software and hardware, cell phone handsets, medical devices, metallurgy, robotics, power tools, and static displays, among others. Ms. Ondrick is a registered patent attorney and has experience in IPRs, patent prosecution, reexaminations, and interferences before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. She also has substantial experience handling disputes involving trade secret, unfair competition, and antitrust claims.

"We have been very focused on expanding our intellectual property capabilities in New York and Washington, D.C., and Christina's arrival is a testament to our commitment to the DC market," said David Sochia, McKool Smith's Managing Principal. "She has significant trial experience in district court and the ITC, and she really knows her way around the Federal Circuit. Christina is an excellent addition to the firm and we're all very excited about her arrival."

"As a trial lawyer, I have always admired McKool Smith," said Ms. Ondrick. "When you consider the firm's reputation in the courtroom and its track record in major patent disputes, it presents a compelling opportunity for me to continue to grow my practice. I look forward to expanding the firm's profile in D.C. and working with such a talented national team of trial lawyers."

Ms. Ondrick received her J.D. from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, magna cum laude, where she was an editor of the University of Pittsburgh Law Review and a member of the Order of the Coif. She earned a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from West Virginia University.

With 135 trial lawyers across offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Marshall, New York, and Washington, D.C., McKool Smith has established a reputation as one of America's leading trial firms. The firm has secured 12 nine-figure jury verdicts and 14 eight-figure jury verdicts, obtaining more VerdictSearch and The National Law Journal "Top 100 Verdicts" than any other law firm in the country. These courtroom successes have earned McKool Smith critical acclaim and helped the firm become what The Wall Street Journal describes as "one of the biggest law firm success stories of the past decade." McKool Smith represents clients in complex commercial litigation, intellectual property, bankruptcy, insurance recovery, and white collar defense matters.

