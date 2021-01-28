McKinsey Teams With Girls In Tech To Support Diversity, Equality, Inclusion And STEM Education

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McKinsey and Girls in Tech, a global nonprofit bringing the world together through education and experiences, have expanded their partnership. McKinsey will partner with Girls in Tech on all 2021 flagship programs, including the annual Girls in Tech Conference, which had record attendance in 2020 as the conference went virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"McKinsey is committed to advancing gender parity in our firm and beyond," said Sastry Durvasula

"McKinsey has been among our most involved and committed corporate partners, and we are grateful for the opportunity to team with them in the new year to further elevate our shared goals for equality, diversity, and inclusion in STEM fields," said Adriana Gascoigne, Founder and CEO, Girls in Tech. "This is a landmark partnership for Girls in Tech that accelerates our ability to reach women with our highly-recognized programming."

"McKinsey is committed to advancing gender parity in our firm and beyond," said Sastry Durvasula, Partner and Global Chief Technology and Digital Officer at McKinsey and a Girls in Tech board member. "To better ensure tech education and careers are open to everyone, we are dedicated to working with Girls in Tech to create more pathways for girls and women to discover, enter, and excel in STEM careers across industries."

McKinsey will serve as a knowledge partner to Girls in Tech, teaming on several events including their annual conference, the Digital Career Fair, a virtual hackathon focused on creating real-world technical solutions for nonprofits, the recently re-launched Virtual Mentorship Program, and the Startup Challenge, a startup pitch competition.

About Girls in TechGirls in Tech is a global non-profit that works to erase the gender gap in tech. Today, every industry is a tech industry, with a need for people of all skills and backgrounds. We offer education and experiences to help people discover their unique superpower and hone it. We aim to see every person accepted, confident, and valued in tech—just as they are.

About McKinsey & CompanyMcKinsey & Company is a global management consulting firm committed to helping organizations create Change that Matters.

In more than 130 cities and 65 countries, our teams help clients across the private, public, and social sectors shape bold strategies and transform the way they work, embed technology where it unlocks value, and build capabilities to sustain the change. Among other work, McKinsey actively researches solutions to support greater gender equality and diversity in business. Read their insights on diversity and inclusion .

