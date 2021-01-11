MCI Onehealth Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Alexander Dobranowski, Chief Executive Officer, MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. ("MCI Onehealth" or "the Company") (TSX: DRDR), and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

MCI Onehealth is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. As part of the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI Onehealth operates one of Canada's leading primary care networks with 25 clinics, serves over 850,000 patients annually and had over 200,000 telehealth visits last year. MCI Onehealth additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of over 250 corporate customers. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI remains focused on executing a strategy centered around acquiring technology and health services that complement the company's current roadmap. https://mcionehealth.com/

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Date: Monday, January 11, 2021Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TMX Group Limited