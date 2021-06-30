McGraw Hill Wins Two SIIA CODiE Awards For Connect Virtual Labs And Connect For Anatomy & Physiology

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McGraw Hill has won two prestigious 2021 CODiE Awards for its Connect Virtual Labs and Connect for Anatomy & Physiology, the Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA) announced last week. The awards are the latest recognition for McGraw Hill's digital solutions and support services, which played a critical role in helping the global higher education community react and keep the academic process moving forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SIIA administers the CODiE Awards every year to recognize the most innovative technologies in the software industry. The CODiE Awards are also the only peer-recognized awards program that centers on acknowledging educational learning systems, content and software.

McGraw Hill's two 2021 CODiE awards are:

Response to COVID-19: Best Student Experience Response for Connect Virtual Labs

for Connect Virtual Labs Best Virtual Learning Solutionfor Connect for Anatomy & Physiology

"McGraw Hill has prioritized the development of world-class digital learning solutions because we understand the immense positive impact that excellent education technology can have on students and educators alike, and we could not be prouder to once again be recognized for our work by the Software and Information Industry Association," said Simon Allen, CEO of McGraw Hill. "In the past year and a half, the need for digital and remote learning tools took on greater urgency than ever. With digital solutions like Connect Virtual Labs and Connect for Anatomy & Physiology, we were in a position to help higher education instructors make the emergency transition to remote teaching and maintain the progress of their courses. These solutions, along with the all-hands-on-deck effort by McGraw Hill employees world-wide, have helped support millions of students and educators in the past year alone, and we're excited to see their continued positive impact in the months and years to come."

Virtual Labs is an online, simulated science laboratory solution for college science courses in Anatomy and Physiology, Human Anatomy, Human Physiology, Majors and Non-Majors Biology, Human Biology, Nutrition, Microbiology, Botany, Genetics, Medical Assisting, Phlebotomy, Environmental Science, Chemistry and Physics. Virtual Labs' realistic, simulated lab experience immerses students in a lab environment, even when learning remotely. While McGraw Hill has been offering virtual lab tools for many years, this new solution is built on a foundation of learning science research and provides a more powerful, accessible and easy-to-use platform.

Originally planned for a summer 2020 launch, McGraw Hill accelerated the release of Virtual Labs in order to support faculty and students when college campuses began moving classes online during the COVID-19 pandemic. McGraw Hill Connect Virtual Labs was made available for disrupted courses and deployed immediately in March and April by thousands of instructors across the country.

Connect for Anatomy & Physiology delivers trusted authored content, auto-graded assignments, instructor resources and a complete suite of lab tools in one easy-to-navigate platform for a successful anatomy and physiology course. Since 2004, Connect for A&P has included Anatomy & Physiology Revealed, an interactive human cadaver experience with dissection, animations, imaging and rotatable 3D models, and the Practice Atlas, to students around the world.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalists' products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

McGraw HillMcGraw Hill is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that drive results for students, parents, educators and professionals. We focus on educational equity, affordability and learning success to help learners build better lives. Headquartered in New York City, McGraw Hill has offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 80 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or Twitter .

Contact: Tyler ReedMcGraw Hill(914) 512-4853 tyler.reed@mheducation.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcgraw-hill-wins-two-siia-codie-awards-for-connect-virtual-labs-and-connect-for-anatomy--physiology-301323496.html

SOURCE McGraw Hill