McGraw Hill Recognized On Forbes' List Of Best-In-State Employers In Ohio In 2020

McGraw Hill operates multiple distribution warehouses in the state and a large office outside Columbus serving as the hub for the company's K-12 division

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McGraw Hill has been recognized for the first time as part of Forbes' list of America's Best-In-State Employers in the state of Ohio in 2020. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Their awards list of the top Ohio employers was announced today and can be viewed on the Forbes website: https://www.forbes.com/best-employers-by-state/

"We have a long history in the state of Ohio and a dedicated workforce there who believe deeply in our vision of unlocking the potential of each learner," said Simon Allen, McGraw Hill CEO. "At McGraw Hill, we're proud of our welcoming workplace culture that treasures diversity, inclusiveness and lifelong learning. This recognition affirms that McGraw Hill is an exciting and fulfilling place to work - in fact, one of the best in the state!"

Forbes and Statista selected America's Best-In-State Employers based on an independent survey of approximately 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in their U.S. operations. The surveys were administered using a series of online panels and designed to provide a representative sample of the U.S. workforce. Direct and indirect employee recommendations were evaluated on a state level. The study assessed each company on a number of criteria, including Atmosphere & Development, Company Image, Working Conditions, Salaries & Wages, and Diversity.

McGraw Hill employs approximately 4,000 team members globally, including 600 in Ohio. It operates distribution centers in Ohio in Gahanna and Groveport, and an office serving as the company's K-12 business hub in Polaris.

McGraw HillMcGraw Hill is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that drive results for students, parents, educators and professionals. We focus on educational equity, affordability and learning success to help learners build better lives. Headquartered in New York City, McGraw Hill has offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 75 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

