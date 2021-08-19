McFadyen Digital Client ChemDirect Launches Transformational Chemical Marketplace

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McFadyen Digital, a leading marketplace strategy and implementation agency, recently assisted client ChemDirect, an online B2B marketplace for on-demand, direct ship chemicals, in the launch of their redesigned marketplace experience. The new site offers chemical buyers an efficient, easy-to-use, secure online ordering process with fast delivery times while providing chemical suppliers with an additional sales channel, a new way to connect with customers, and access to real-time market insight.

The new ChemDirect.com is the product of an intensive strategic user experience and communication focus embarked upon by the ChemDirect team with guidance from McFadyen Digital's marketplace, user experience, and digital marketing practices. By studying both the buying and selling audiences, their needs, their habits, and how they prefer to communicate, the site was designed to provide B2B buyers with a B2C experience.

Built using composable technology from top-flight vendors such as Adobe, Stripe, Webkul, and McFadyen's fellow MACH Alliance members Algolia, Contentful, Cloudinary, and Vue Storefront, the new ChemDirect marketplace has the technology foundation to scale while providing an incredibly fast Progressive Web Application (PWA) front-end experience.

"Our team is beyond excited for the launch of the new ChemDirect Marketplace, and the McFadyen Digital team is a major reason why," stated ChemDirect CEO Tyler Ellison. "They worked with us to pair our strategic vision with the right technology, which allowed us to create a transformational user experience for members of the chemical industry. In addition, McFadyen's marketplace accelerators helped us make important decisions faster while ensuring our focus on delivering measurable value to both current and future ChemDirect suppliers and customers."

"ChemDirect is the type of company we love working with. Smart, driven people looking to innovate a space in need of transformation," explained McFadyen Digital CEO and Author Tom McFadyen. "This marketplace, with its hundreds of thousands of products, is taking a long, complicated buying cycle and evolving it into an online transaction akin to placing an order from Amazon, Target, or Walmart. It isn't easy to simplify such a process, and we're extremely proud of what this marketplace represents to our client and to the industry."

The McFadyen and ChemDirect teams continue to work on scaling and improving the new marketplace site with new suppliers offering additional products every week. The new ChemDirect marketplace can be accessed at ChemDirect.com. To learn how McFadyen Digital can help your organization become a marketplace business, visit McFadyen.com.

About McFadyen Digital

McFadyen Digital is the leading global agency for ecommerce marketplace strategy and implementation. We create award-winning digital shopping experiences for the world's most prominent brands. Our clients seek to delight their customers with memorable online shopping experiences that scale, and we deliver those results on-time and on budget.

With over two decades of experience with large enterprise commerce projects, our strategy, technology, design, and ongoing innovation services delivered from our offices in the US, Brazil, and India, provide scalable and repeatable results. During 20+ years of global delivery, McFadyen Digital has optimized the quality, cost, and timeframe benefits of on-shore, near-shore, and off-shore team collaboration. We are honored to have enabled digital commerce and marketplaces for 10% of the Fortune 500 and hundreds of mid-market companies.

For more information visit www.mcfadyen.com, connect with us on LinkedIn or follow us on Twitter.

About ChemDirect

ChemDirect is an online B2B marketplace designed specifically for companies that need on-demand chemical supplies shipped directly to them. The ChemDirect platform provides an easy-to-use marketplace that creates connections between brands, customers and suppliers across a wide variety of industries, including agriculture, automobile, beauty and personal care, building and construction, cleaning and sanitation, consumer products, electronics, food and nutrition, healthcare, manufacturing, paints and coatings, and printing and packaging. ChemDirect is backed by leading investors, such as TitletownTech, a venture partnership between Microsoft and the Green Bay Packers.

For more information on ChemDirect, visit chemdirect.com, connect with us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter.

the-new-chemdirect-marketplace.png The New ChemDirect Marketplace The new ChemDirect.com Chemical marketplace, built by McFadyen Digital

