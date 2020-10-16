McDonald's Serves Up Fun To K-pop Fans As The KCON:TACT Season 2 Premier Sponsor

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you are a K-pop stan, McDonald's has your back this KCON season as a premier sponsor of the world's largest celebration of Korean culture and music. Starting today through October 25, fans can experience KCON:TACT season 2, virtually, from their living room (or location of choice).

On Sunday, October 25, fans can watch "Crush Moment with The Boyz," a special segment sponsored by McDonald's that will feature the 11-member boy group, a headlining KCON:TACT performer. Over the last couple of weeks via social media, The Boyz invited their loyal fan base, "THE B," to share the first moment they fell in love with the group. The Boyz will choose the top moments and reenact them during the segment.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with KCON for the sixth consecutive year, and especially during this time when people's access to fun and meaningful events and moments are limited and vastly different," said Elizabeth Campbell, McDonald's Senior Director of Cultural Engagement. "­We recognize how important K-Pop is to our customers and are proud to continue celebrating this iconic cultural event, and giving fans access to The Boyz."

McDonald's has been a long-time sponsor of KCON with pop-ups at both the New York and Los Angeles events. Last year, convention attendees sampled World Famous Fries ® and ice cream, met their favorite K-pop idols, and tried their hand at winning branded goodies through retro-style arcade machines. McDonald's was also the livestream sponsor, bringing the concert directly to fans watching at home.

"We are excited to partner with McDonald's to connect with our fans virtually, and give them a special moment," said The Boyz. "We can't wait for this segment as we know our beloved THE B is going to love it."

For details about the full 10-day KCON:TACT experience, visit www.kconusa.com. The entire program will be streamed exclusively on Mnet K-Pop ( www.youtube.com/mnet) and KCON official YouTube channel ( www.youtube.com/kcon).

About McDonald's USA

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to nearly 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook. www.facebook.com/mcdonalds .

About KCON USA

KCON USA ( kconusa.com) is the largest fan festival in North America celebrating Korean culture and music. The convention launched in 2012 with over 10,000 fans attending and has more than doubled annually since to over 158,000 fans. KCON is now established in Los Angeles as the annual flagship event for American fans of Hallyu and Asian pop culture, providing the largest forum for fans to directly connect with each other, as well as artists and professionals from the Korean entertainment industry. In 2017, the brand further expanded internationally, presenting KCON in Mexico and Australia as well as returning to Japan. KCON has also held events in France, UAE and Thailand.

