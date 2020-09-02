McDonald's Is Awarding $1 Million In Scholarships To Assist Hispanic Students During Pandemic

CHICAGO, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald's is proud to announce the company's "HACER® More Scholarship," that is providing 100 additional scholarships for Hispanic students as an extension of the annual HACER® National Scholarship. Through HACER, McDonald's is committing $1 million to assist Hispanic students this academic year, by helping alleviate the stress of higher education costs.

According to the Pew Research Center, half of Hispanics said they worry daily or nearly every day about financial issues like paying their bills, the amount of debt they carry and the cost of health care, and more 1. The increased financial strain caused by the pandemic has also created uncertainty as parents and students work to fund and continue higher education. As a result, McDonald's created the "HACER® More Scholarship" to help more students pursue college degrees despite the pandemic. So, in 2020, 100 additional scholarships will be awarded, bringing the total to 130, versus 30 in 2019. The additional scholarship recipients will be selected from the 2019 HACER National Scholarship pool of applicants that meet the existing criteria for the scholarship and will be enrolled in school for spring of 2021. "HACER® More Scholarship" recipients will be selected this October, allowing them to use the funds for the current academic year.

"Despite the difficulty of this time, students are showing their resiliency by continuing their education," said Santiago Negre, HACER® scholarship committee judge and head of McDonald's National Hispanic Consumer Market Committee. "McDonald's and our owner/operators are committed to our communities and customers, so we are honored to contribute to the educational pursuits of Hispanic students through the HACER® National Scholarship program, having done so for the last 35 years."

The McDonald's HACER® National Scholarship is one of the largest programs committed to college scholarships. Since 1985, it has awarded $31.5 million to Hispanic college students pursuing their higher education dreams. This year, in addition to receiving scholarships, the 30 winners of the 2020 HACER® National Scholarship received a "tech backpack" that included a laptop, wireless mouse, and headphones—some of the tools needed to succeed in a virtual learning environment.

"It's a huge relief to know even with the difficulties we're all facing this year, like adapting to a new way of learning, keeping ourselves and our families safe, and more, that I no longer have to worry about the burden of tuition costs thanks to McDonald's," said Vladimir Rosales, one of the 2020 HACER® National Scholarship winners, awarded $100,000 to attend San Jose State University in California. "I'm thankful that this year McDonald's is not only supporting me in achieving my higher education goals but is also giving another 100 Hispanic students the same opportunity."

The McDonald's HACER® National Scholarship is just one of many company initiatives created to educate the next generation of youth. This includes the Black & Positively Golden Scholarships for students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the McDonald's/APIA Scholarship program for Asian and Pacific-Islander American students. The Archways to Opportunity program for crew gives eligible employees at participating U.S. restaurants the ability to earn a high school diploma, receive upfront college tuition assistance, access free education/career advising services and learn English as a second language.

Hispanic college-bound high school seniors and their parents are encouraged to visit mcdonalds.com/hacer for additional college resources in English and Spanish and for details on how to apply for the McDonald's HACER® National Scholarship. The scholarship application period for the next academic year opens on October 5, 2020 and runs through February 3, 2021.

1. "Coronavirus Economic Downturn Has Hit Latinos Especially Hard." Pew Research Center, Washington D.C. ( August 4, 2020) https://www.pewresearch.org/hispanic/2020/08/04/coronavirus-economic-downturn-has-hit-latinos-especially-hard/

ABOUT McDONALD'S McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to nearly 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook. www.facebook.com/mcdonalds .

Contact Nathaly Renderos nathaly.renderos@us.mcd.com 630-408-8250

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcdonalds-is-awarding-1-million-in-scholarships-to-assist-hispanic-students-during-pandemic-301123327.html

SOURCE McDonald's USA