McDonald's Gives Fans A Chance To Tweet To Win Exclusive Handcrafted Travis Scott Action Figure

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans from here to "Astroworld" have been clamoring for the iconic Travis Scott action figure, and today, McDonald's and Cactus Jack are giving the people what they want.

From September 25th until September 27th, La Flame fans nationwide have a chance to win one of only five handmade action figures via a Twitter sweepstakes*. To be entered, quote tweet this post with "Cactus Jack sent me to @McDonalds #CactusJackSweepstakes".

The limited edition collectible is a replica of the Travis Scott action figure featured in the McDonald's commercial , and rocks a custom Cactus Jack outfit. The action figure was originally created for Travis Scott's debut album, Rodeo. This rare hot ticket item is solely available via this sweepstakes - it is not available for purchase at McDonald's, nor with the Travis Scott meal.

It's still lit at McDonald's. Fans can still grab Travis' signature order at participating restaurants through October 4 th, but the $6 offer is now only available through the McDonald's app. The Travis Scott meal includes a fresh beef Quarter Pounder®** burger with Cheese, sizzling bacon, and crisp lettuce; medium World Famous Fries® with BBQ Sauce to dip, and a Sprite®.

