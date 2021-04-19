McDonald's And BTS Partner To Offer The Supergroup's Favorite Order

CHICAGO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready, because the Golden Arches are about to shine even brighter thanks to a new collab with 21st century global pop icons, BTS.

This one-of-a-kind menu "tour" officially kicks off on May 26 in the U.S., when customers can enjoy the BTS Meal at participating restaurants nationwide. The superstar band's signature order includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets ®, medium World Famous Fries ®, medium Coke ®, and for the first time ever in the U.S., Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by popular recipes from McDonald's South Korea (cue even more ecstatic celebrating!).

"The band has great memories with McDonald's. We're excited about this collaboration and can't wait to share the BTS Meal with the world," says BIGHIT MUSIC, label of BTS.

Since 2013, BTS has topped charts and brought people together from all over the world through their music and positive messages. Following the successful launch of McDonald's celebrity signature orders program last year, BTS is the latest icon to have their signature menu items featured at participating restaurants. However, they'll be the first celebs to share their order with customers worldwide. That's right… for the first time since McDonald's launched celebrity signature orders, the BTS Meal will be available globally in nearly 50 countries.

Over the next few months, customers everywhere will find themselves that much closer to their favorite artists. You can find a full list of participating countries as well as dates for meal availability here.

"BTS truly lights up the world stage, uniting people across the globe through their music," said Morgan Flatley, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald's USA. "We're excited to bring customers even closer to their beloved band in a way only McDonald's can - through our delicious food - when we introduce the BTS signature order on our menu next month."

U.S. customers will be able to order the BTS Meal in-restaurant, through contactless mobile order and pay in the McDonald's App, at the Drive Thru or via McDelivery. So mark your calendars for May 26, and be sure to keep an eye out on McDonald's social channels (@mcdonalds) for regular updates on the collab, including even more surprises in the coming weeks!

About McDonald's USAMcDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to nearly 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com , or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook www.facebook.com/mcdonalds .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcdonalds-and-bts-partner-to-offer-the-supergroups-favorite-order-301271574.html

SOURCE McDonald's Corporation