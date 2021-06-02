McDonald Hopkins Welcomes Adam J. Baginski To Business Department In Detroit

DETROIT, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam J. Baginski has joined McDonald Hopkins as an Associate in the Business Department in the firm's Detroit office.

Baginski has experience assisting clients with corporate governance needs, mergers and acquisitions, and business reorganization and succession planning. He also works with clients to draft mergers and acquisitions and general corporate documents, agreements, and disclosures, as well as assisting clients with the execution of related transactions. Baginski has additional experience with the preparation of documents necessary for the formation of 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) tax-exempt nonprofit organizations.

Baginski earned his J.D. from Notre Dame Law School. He completed his bachelor's degree in political science at the University of Michigan.

He can be reached at 248.220.1340 and abaginski@mcdonaldhopkins.com.

