McDonald Hopkins LLC Welcomes Jermaine N. Conner To Litigation Department In Firm's Cleveland Office

CLEVELAND, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jermaine N. Conner has joined McDonald Hopkins LLC as an associate in the Litigation Department of the firm's Data Privacy and Cybersecurity group in the Cleveland office.

Jermaine comes to McDonald Hopkins after working as an attorney for Legal Aid of Western Ohio. He has experience litigating cases, negotiating consent agreements and conducting interviews and investigations. He has also represented domestic violence survivors in civil and criminal proceedings.

Jermaine earned his J.D. from the University of California, Berkley School of Law in 2016. He completed a B.S. in Early Childhood Education at the University of Cincinnati in 2011 where he was on the Dean's List from 2009-2011 and received the Kemp Scholarship for Excellence in Education.

While in law school, Conner served as a law clerk for the Port Attorney's Office at the Port of Oakland, California. He also worked as a law clerk for Clyde and Co US LLP in San Francisco.

