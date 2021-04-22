McDonald Hopkins A Finalist For Cyber Law Firm Of The Year At 2021 Advisen Cyber Risk Awards

DETROIT, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins has been announced as one of 12 national finalists in the Cyber Law Firm of the Year 2021 category of Advisen's 8th Annual Cyber Risk Awards.

"We are honored to be nominated and thank our clients, carriers, brokers, vendors and partners for their commitment to our team," said Dominic Paluzzi, co-chair of the McDonald Hopkins national Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Group. "Their loyalty and trust in the work we provide is why we are on this short list of nominees for Cyber Law Firm of the Year."

Voting is open through May 14 via Advisen's online ballot and is limited to one vote per person. The awards will be presented as a part of a virtual event on Thursday, June 17 at 3 p.m. EDT.

For more than a decade, McDonald Hopkins' national Data Privacy and Cybersecurity team has counseled clients in responding to over 7,500 data breaches and privacy incidents throughout the world and in nearly every industry. The 32-attorney team has counseled on more than 800 regulatory investigations and conducted more than 500 breach response workshops and training sessions.

"With all of the challenges the world is facing, our team continues to grow and continues to provide the highest level of service to protect our clients from new, increasingly frequent cyber risks," said Jim Giszczak, co-chair of the Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Group. "We began 2021 with an outstanding data privacy team, and we have already added four new attorneys in the last few months."

The Cyber Risk Awards are selected by "People's Choice" vast contact database of insurance professionals who care about Cyber Risk. Cyber Law Firm of the Year recognizes a law firm that has been unparalleled in its work within the cyber insurance space in 2020-21.

More information on the 2021 Cyber Risk Awards can be found on Advisen's website.

About the National Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice at McDonald HopkinsMcDonald Hopkins specializes in advising organizations on data privacy and cybersecurity risks on both a national and international basis, including compliance counseling and risk assessments, incident response strategies and management, and defense of regulatory enforcement actions and single-plaintiff and class action litigation. McDonald Hopkins has counseled clients through over 7,500 data breaches and privacy incidents, in nearly every industry, where they work closely with local, state and federal law enforcement, forensic investigators and third-party vendors to provide clients with efficient and effective breach response services in compliance with the numerous state, federal, international and industry-specific legal obligations. McDonald Hopkins data privacy team also focuses on proactively protecting organizations' personal, sensitive and confidential information and minimizing the risk of a data privacy incident, by conducting breach response workshops and training sessions for organizations and their risk management teams, and by helping clients with the development of their written information security programs and incident response plans.

About McDonald HopkinsFounded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com .

CONTACT: David Carducci McDonald Hopkins LLC 600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100 Cleveland, Ohio 44114 Phone: 216.348.5814 Email: dcarducci@mcdonaldhopkins.com

SOURCE McDonald Hopkins