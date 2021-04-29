McDermott Strengthens Investigations And White-Collar Practice With Former US Attorney Hire

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery announced the addition of Kenji M. Price to its Litigation practice in the Washington, DC, office. A former US Attorney and Army Ranger, Kenji joins the Firm's growing list of former federal prosecutors who add both an invaluable skillset and perspective as they help clients navigate sophisticated white-collar matters. Kenji is the most recent hire, following the addition of former Assistant US Attorney Julian André in Los Angeles and Barrister Simon Airey who leads Investigations in London. Both Julian and Simon joined McDermott in March.

"Clients will immediately benefit both from Kenji's legal experience and his extensive connections in the government and private sectors," David Rosenbloom, global head of McDermott's Litigation Practice Group, said. "His roles at the Department of Justice and on the battlefield as an active member of the US Army have made him a strong and thoughtful leader and we're excited to have him join our investigations and white-collar defense lawyers."

Kenji focuses his practice on white-collar government investigations, internal investigations, compliance counseling and complex litigation.

"I joined McDermott for the exciting opportunity to collaborate with seasoned litigators in the white-collar and government investigations practice," Kenji said. "I look forward to contributing my expertise as a career prosecutor and United States Attorney to help our clients knock down barriers to success and fuel their missions."

Kenji served as US Attorney for the District of Hawaii from January 2018 to February 2021. In that capacity, he led an office responsible for enforcing federal law across Hawaii and its approximately 1.4 million residents. Under Kenji's leadership, the office handled a diverse array of prosecutions, including those involving organized crime, national security, child exploitation, fraud, drug trafficking, money laundering and firearms offenses. Kenji also served as the Vice Chair of the Controlled Substances Subcommittee of the Attorney General's Advisory Committee.

Kenji previously served as an Assistant US Attorney in Brooklyn, New York, where he tried cases to a verdict and argued before the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Prior to beginning his legal career, Kenji was an infantry officer in the US Army. During approximately four years of active duty service, he deployed overseas on four occasions, leading soldiers in the 75 th Ranger Regiment and the 173 rd Airborne Brigade. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal twice for his service.

Kenji received his JD from the University of Pennsylvania Law School where he was Editor-in-Chief of the Law Review and his BA, magna cum laude, from Gonzaga University.

About McDermott McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. Our team works seamlessly across practices and industries to deliver highly effective—and often unexpected—solutions that propel success. More than 1,200 lawyers strong, we bring our personal passion and legal prowess to bear in every matter for our clients and the people they serve.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcdermott-strengthens-investigations-and-white-collar-practice-with-former-us-attorney-hire-301280533.html

SOURCE McDermott Will & Emery