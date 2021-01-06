McDermott Adds Cross-Border M&A And Private Equity Focused Partner

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery expanded its Transactions practice today with the addition of Christian Fabian who joined as partner in the Chicago office. Christian's practice focuses on M&A and private equity with particular expertise in cross-border transactions involving Latin America. The addition of Christian expands the Firm's capabilities in its growing Latin America group, and adds bench strength to the Firm's robust M&A and private equity practices.

"Christian's experience leading international businesses and equity sponsors through significant cross-border transactions builds on our transactions strengths, particularly in the Latin America markets," said Harris Siskind, global head of McDermott's Transactions Group. "Christian is not only a technically excellent lawyer, but a client service all-star and we're excited to have him on board."

Christian joins on the heels of more than 20 high-profile partner hires McDermott's Transactions group made in 2020 across key focus areas including M&A, Private Equity, Restructuring, Energy and Corporate Finance.

"I'm thrilled to join McDermott's thriving Transactions group and a Firm with a strong reputation for client collaboration and achieving business objectives," added Christian. "As we continue to face uncertain times, I'm confident that McDermott's platform is well-suited to help clients successfully navigate the global transactional landscape."

Christian represents clients across several industries, including gaming, automotive, food and beverage, consulting, healthcare, life sciences, infrastructure and technology in complex public and private mergers, tender offers, stock and asset acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures and strategic alliances. He advises clients regarding private equity investments, recapitalizations, private placements of securities and other corporate finance matters, as well as corporate governance and securities law matters.

Christian holds a JD from University of Detroit Mercy School of Law and a BSE from Oakland University.

