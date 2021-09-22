McCormick® Partners With Eva Longoria, Lilliana Vazquez And Poderistas™ To Celebrate Día De Los Muertos

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate Día de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, McCormick® has partnered with Eva Longoria, Lilliana Vazquez and Poderistas™ to share traditions and knowledge about the Mexican holiday with free family-friendly content and an exclusive online product giveaway.

"Día de los Muertos gathers people together to honor and celebrate the lives of loved ones who have passed with vibrant traditions, tasty recipes and more," said Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Excellence Officer for McCormick. "We wanted to partner with Poderistas, a strong and powerful voice in the Latino community, to take part in this cultural moment and spark meaningful conversations that inform, empower and celebrate time-honored traditions."

As part of the partnership, McCormick will release a limited number of free Mexican Hot Chocolate Craft Kits on McCormick.com/DayoftheDead starting September 28, 2021 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time. The kits will feature information about Día de los Muertos curated by Poderistas, Eva Longoria and Lilliana Vazquez, as well as ingredients and tools needed to make Creamy Mexican Hot Chocolate , including: Mexican chocolate discs; McCormick Ground Cinnamon, Chipotle Chili Pepper, and Pure Vanilla Extract; a traditional wooden molinillo to whisk the hot chocolate; and an artisanal clay mug that can be decorated with colorful heritage-inspired designs using the included paint markers. To complement the warm treat, also included is a pack of just-released PEEPS® Marshmallow Skulls, that will allow one to create a sugar skull-inspired stirrer.

"Día de los Muertos is an important holiday for Latinos to celebrate and honor our loved ones. Through Poderistas, we have the power to uplift so many facets of our culture and heritage. I'm thrilled that McCormick is joining us as we continue to spotlight our experiences and traditions that show the joy and heart of our community," said Eva Longoria, activist, actor, producer, director, and co-founder of Poderistas.

Leading up to Día de los Muertos, Poderistas co-founders, Eva Longoria and Elsa Collins, will host an Instagram Live event from @poderistas and @evalongoria in late October, where they will unbox the kit, decorate the clay mugs and demonstrate how to make the Creamy Mexican Hot Chocolate recipe, all while leading an important conversation about the significance of the celebration, including their personal stories and traditions. Similarly, Lilliana Vasquez will also be sharing information about Día de los Muertos, engaging her followers around culinary traditions.

"Día de los Muertos is such an important moment for families to come together and honor loved ones through both solemn and festive activities," said Charlotte Castillo, Managing Director of Poderistas. "We're thrilled to partner with a brand like McCormick that provides opportunities for Poderistas to celebrate together, as well as bring to light and honor the traditions of the Latinx community to an even wider audience."

Once the kits are gone, fans can still take part in the fun, learn more about the holiday, and plan a special meal from appetizer to dessert. The new Creamy Mexican Hot Chocolate recipe, along with other delicious staples and fun takes like Pan de Muerto, Guajillo Red Pozole, Chile Chicken Tamales, Churro Whoopie Pies, and more are all available on McCormick.com/DayoftheDead .

In addition to the livestream, Poderistas will also be engaging with their followers in the days and weeks ahead of Día de los Muertos, offering supporters freebies, and sharing content and information to create opportunities for Latinos to join together as a community around the holiday.

For more information on the McCormick Día de los Muertos campaign, including the online product giveaway, Poderistas' Instagram Live event with Eva Longoria and Elsa Collins, and recipes, visit McCormick.com/DayoftheDead or follow McCormick on Instagram and Facebook .

About McCormickMcCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. As a Fortune 500 company with over $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose - To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About PoderistasPoderistas™ launched in August 2020 and is one the fastest growing digital communities created by and for Latinas. Poderistas is a community built to celebrate Latina culture and harness the power of community. Poderistas mission is to elevate, celebrate, and inspire Latinas to amplify their voices and actions on behalf of themselves and their communities. The nonpartisan nonprofit initiative was founded by leaders from the worlds of organizing, politics, and entertainment ‒ Alex Martínez Kondracke, America Ferrera, Carmen Perez, Christy Haubegger, Elsa Collins, Eva Longoria, Jess Morales Rocketto, Mónica Ramírez, Olga Segura, and Stephanie Valencia.

