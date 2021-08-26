MCCi Welcomes New Partner, UiPath

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MCCi, a leading IT services company, is proud to announce their partnership with UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company. This partnership extends MCCi's investment in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology to provide clients and professional services team with RPA deployment options to achieve clients' desired outcomes.

"We believe RPA provides our clients' options when it seems none exist. Robotic process automation (RPA) is a software technology that makes it easy to build, deploy, and manage software robots that emulate humans actions interacting with digital systems and software. Just like people, software robots can do things like understanding what's on a screen, complete the right keystrokes, navigate systems, identify and extract data, and perform a wide range of defined actions. The uses for this technology are endless," exclaimed Donny Barstow, President and CEO of MCCi. "A great example was a large data migration for a system that was reaching end-of-life. The only option to RPA was manual data migration that would take their talented team months to complete. Instead, RPA completed the project in a few weeks without distracting the organization's key people resources."

"Every industry has legacy, closed systems as well as staffing and budgeting constraints. "A scalable RPA practice and platform alleviates some of these top challenges by moving data with digital workers (software bots) and automating some of the high-volume, repetitive processes their knowledge workers are weighed down by today."

To learn more about MCCi's IT services for Robotic Process Automation, visit https://mccinnovations.com/solution/robotic-process-automation

About MCCiMCCi is a business process automation company that accelerates digital transformation by adding intelligence to your processes. As an IT services company with expertise in delivering end-to-end solutions, we provide our clients some of the leading hyperautomation technologies, including Laserfiche for content services and business process management workflow (BPM), Blue Prism and UiPath for robotic process automation (RPA), ABBYY for intelligent capture, and One Span for digital signatures. We have a fierce commitment to be your end-to-end professional services provider. We are a trusted partner to over 1,300 organizations across all industries, including government, education, financial services, c-stores/fuel distributors, and manufacturing.

