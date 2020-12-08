McCann Worldgroup Promotes Suzanne Powers To Global President

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Worldgroup today announced it has promoted Suzanne Powers to Global President McCann Worldgroup & CSO. Powers will expand her global responsibilities to drive the McCann Worldgroup brand and business both inside and outside the organization. This includes continuing to cultivate best-in-class work while driving the cultural and business transformation necessary to modernize all of the offerings for clients and prospects alike.

Bill Kolb, the incoming CEO of McCann Worldgroup , said, "As we work together to navigate the impact of transformation currently underway in the global marketplace, Suzanne's rich enterprise knowledge and her ability to interpret and develop new models of innovation will be critical for Worldgroup and essential as we seek to accelerate our ability to create growth opportunities for our clients."

Kolb added, "Suzanne's skills are ideal for supporting our clients' growth as well as supporting the development of the future state of McCann Worldgroup."

Powers, as Global Chief Strategy Officer, will continue to lead the strategic development for the network and its clients. This encompasses worldwide leadership of the strategic talent and resources that drive idea development for creative solutions across all platforms. Her oversight also includes Truth Central, McCann Worldgroup's global proprietary intelligence unit focused on unearthing macro-level cultural, societal and human understanding to drive impact for clients' brands.

"I am pleased to see Suzanne take an expanded role with McCann Worldgroup. Her success in driving us to become recognized as the most creatively effective network in the world, three times over, speaks directly to the value she provides to our clients in helping them grow through a strategic understanding of their business combined with breakthrough creativity," said Harris Diamond, the current Chairman & CEO, McCann Worldgroup.

Powers was named "2019 Chief Strategy Office of the Year" by Advertising Age magazine. Under her leadership, McCann Worldgroup was recognized by the Global Effie Effectiveness Index as the most Creatively Effective Network three Years in a Row (2018, 2019, 2020) and was named the #1 advertising agency network for creative effectiveness in the 2020 WARC Effective 100 rankings.

Powers joined McCann Worldgroup in 2013 from Crispin Porter + Bogusky, where she served as Global Strategy Officer and led the global development of the agency, working across all CP+B offices and brands. Before joining CP+B, she led global brand strategy at TBWA for more than 10 years, helping to develop the Disruption philosophy and practice worldwide.

ABOUT McCANN WORLDGROUPMcCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (IPG) - Get Report, is a leading global marketing solutions network whose professionals are united across 100+ countries by a single vision: To help brands play a meaningful role in people's lives. McCann Worldgroup was named "Global Agency Of The Year" by Adweek magazine, "Network of the Year" by the Cannes Lions, the world's most creatively-effective marketing services company by the Effie Awards (for three consecutive years), "Global Network of the Year" by Campaign Magazine and "Network of The Year" by The Webby Awards. Fast Company named McCann Worldgroup to its list of The World's Most Innovative Companies. The network comprises McCann (advertising), MRM (science/technology/relationship marketing), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (production), Weber Shandwick (public relations) and FutureBrand (consulting/design)

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mccann-worldgroup-promotes-suzanne-powers-to-global-president-301188757.html

SOURCE McCann Worldgroup