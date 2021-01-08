McCann Worldgroup Promotes Singleton Beato To New Role As Global EVP, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann today announced that Singleton Beato has been promoted to the brand new role of Global EVP, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.

Beato joined McCann Worldgroup as Chief Diversity & Engagement Officer in 2017. In this role, she was responsible for designing and leading strategic workforce diversity and engagement solutions that drive business performance and innovation across McCann Worldgroup (MW) agencies.

"As we move forward into 2021, it is critical that we have the right people at the forefront of our senior leadership team making key decisions about our business and our future," said Bill Kolb, chairman and CEO, McCann Worldgroup. "There is another discipline that is equally as important as strategy, creative, account leadership and production, and that is Diversity & Engagement, which is my top priority moving forward. D&E is a business discipline that has evolved to reside outside the purview of HR and talent, influencing not only the way we work together, but the products and solutions we create for our client partners."

In this expanded global role, Beato will report directly to Kolb as McCann Worldgroup pushes forward an aggressive approach to make the systemic and structural changes necessary to ensure employees, as well as clients, and the consumers the agency's clients serve, feel seen, heard, represented and respected in the workplace, the marketplace and their communities.

Beato joined McCann Worldgroup as one of the industry's most respected and well-known diversity executives, recognized within the advertising community and beyond. She has developed McCann's enterprise-wide strategy and guiding philosophy of Conscious Inclusion, complete with a comprehensive framework to guide and align McCann's network-wide D&E efforts.

Beato is also the visionary and chief architect of McCann Worldgroup's annual Day For Meaning (DFM), a first-of-its kind global change management model and global activation. The event is designed to bring clarity to the network's individual and collective accountability to disrupt and shift daily behaviors and decisions that have traditionally been barriers to inclusion and instill the ethos of creativity in each of McCann Worldgroup's agencies that is critical to the future of the network's success.

