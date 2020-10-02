McCann Worldgroup Named Most Effective Network & McCann Most Effective Agency At 2020 US Effie Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Worldgroup dominated the 2020 U.S. Effie Awards, most notably winning the Most Effective Agency Network and Most Effective Agency honors in the U.S. This represents the third year in a row that McCann Worldgroup has collected this prestigious Effies honor.

"Our focus is to deliver strategically powerful creative ideas that build our clients' brands and grows their businesses," said Harris Diamond, Chairman and CEO of McCann Worldgroup. "To be recognized for this effectiveness by the Effies so consistently, year after year, is a tribute to our strategic, creative and business leadership teams, and, most importantly, to the trust our clients place in us to create the most meaningful and innovative work."

In being named the most Effective Agency, McCann New York was recognized with a total of 17 Effie Awards. McCann Worldgroup agencies, including McCann Health, MRM, and McCann Detroit, Momentum and Craft, also contributed to the Most Effective Agency Network recognition through numerous wins at this year's show. Work honored spanned the network's global roster of clients including Microsoft, Mastercard, Reckitt Benckiser, Lockheed Martin, the student-led U.S. gun-control advocacy organization March For Our Lives, Verizon, the U.S. Army, the US Postal Service, Ulta Beauty, Pure and Michigan Tourism.

"We're proud that this performance belongs to all of our agencies across the U.S, and represents such a broad mix of our clients," said Suzanne Powers, Global Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Worldgroup. "The Effies honors is a great recognition of how all of our disciplines, teams and agencies collaborate to help our clients' brands play a meaningful role in people's lives."

The U.S. Effie Award honors are the latest good news in a long list of creative and strategic honors for McCann Worldgroup globally. The 2020 Effie Effectiveness Index ranked McCann Worldgroup the #1 most creatively-effective agency network worldwide, the industry's highest ranking for advertising effectiveness. This marks the third consecutive year McCann Worldgroup received this honor.

ABOUT McCANN WORLDGROUPMcCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (IPG) - Get Report, is a leading global marketing solutions network whose professionals are united across 100+ countries by a single vision: To help brands play a meaningful role in people's lives. McCann Worldgroup was named "Global Agency Of The Year" by Adweek magazine, "Network of the Year" by the Cannes Lions, the world's most creatively-effective marketing services company by the Effie Awards (for three consecutive years), "Global Network of the Year" by Campaign Magazine and "Network of The Year" by The Webby Awards. Fast Company named McCann Worldgroup to its list of The World's Most Innovative Companies. The network comprises McCann (advertising), MRM (science/technology/relationship marketing), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (production), Weber Shandwick (public relations) and FutureBrand (consulting/design).

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mccann-worldgroup-named-most-effective-network--mccann-most-effective-agency-at-2020-us-effie-awards-301144582.html

SOURCE McCann Worldgroup