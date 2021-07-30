McCann Health Wins World's "Most Awarded Network" For The Third Year In A Row At The 2020/2021 Creative Floor Healthcare Awards

McCann Health New York named World's Most Awarded Agency, the first time in the show's history that any Network has earned both honors in the same year

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Health was named World's Most Awarded Network for the third year in a row and McCann Health New York was named World's Most Awarded Agency at the show, marking the first time a network has swept both categories in the show's history. Additionally, McCann Health New York client Change the Ref was awarded a Best of Best award for Bravest Client. In all, the network took home a record breaking 40 wins across the global network.

"This recognition is incredible, to be recognized for the third year in a row for the extraordinary work our network produced, during a year that challenged all of us personally and professionally." said John Cahill, Global CEO of McCann Health. "We often give credit to the invaluable trust and courage of the clients who partner with us on this work and so it's especially meaningful that Change the Ref is also rightfully recognized for that bravery at this year's awards."

The show was cancelled in 2020 due to the global pandemic so the 2021 show included work awarded for both years.

Last night's awards included wins across nearly all of the network's global agencies, including McCann Health New York campaigns, McCann Health Japan, McCann Health China, McCann Health New Jersey and McCann Health London

"We're proud to support and be supported by a show that stands for something critical to our network, creating a sustainable system of bringing diverse talent to the healthcare communications industry," said Matt Eastwood, Global Chief Creative Officer, McCann Health. "The breadth and depth of work awarded, across nearly all of our global agencies, illustrates the mission we strive for every day across McCann Health: to leave the world healthier than we found it."

In addition to the Network, Agency and Bravest Client honors, McCann Health earned a total of 40 awards across the London, China, Japan, New Jersey and New York offices, in HCP, Consumer, Charity and Veterinary categories, for 14 different campaigns and clients, including GSK, AstraZeneca, Janssen, Reckitt, Chevrolet and Change the Ref.

ABOUT MCCANN HEALTH

McCann Health is the world's top creatively awarded and effective health network. Through combining science, creative and strategy, the agency strives to deliver best-in-class services to clients. Its 2,500+ employees in 60 offices across 20 countries are united by one vision: to help clients play a meaningful role for healthier lives. McCann Health spans a range of global practices including advertising and promotion, strategic consulting, healthcare professional marketing, medical communications, consumer health and wellness, global health and specialty practices like pharmacy, payer and patient engagement.

As the winner of 12 "Network of the Year" titles from the industry's top five creative award shows, McCann Health's recent accolades include being named the 2019 Cannes Lions Healthcare Network of the Year for the third time and being awarded Cannes Grand Prix in the last two consecutive festivals. McCann Health was also named the "Most Awarded Network" for the third straight year at the 2020/2021 Creative Floor Awards. Additional recognition for McCann Health agencies came from the Clio Health Awards, MM&M, London International Awards, Epica, and other shows across the globe. McCann Health's North American agencies received recognition in high-profile industry awards shows in 2019 and 2020, including McCann Health Managed Markets recent "Agency of the Year" award at the 2020 Med Ad News Manny awards.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mccann-health-wins-worlds-most-awarded-network-for-the-third-year-in-a-row-at-the-20202021-creative-floor-healthcare-awards-301345224.html

SOURCE McCann Health