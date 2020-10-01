McCall Farms To Dish Out 1 Million Servings Of Canned Food To N. C. Based MANNA And Second Harvest Food Bank Of Metrolina

EFFINGHAM, S.C., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McCall Farms, Inc., maker of Margaret Holmes, Glory Foods and other popular brands, donated a million servings of canned food to Florence, S.C. based Harvest Hope Pee Dee Food Bank earlier this year; now they're doing the same thing for Asheville, N. C. based MANNA (Mountain Area Nutrition Needs Alliance) Food Bank, and Charlotte, N. C. based Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

MANNA is a private, not-for-profit service organization that links the food industry with over 200 partner agencies in 16 counties of Western North Carolina.

Second Harvest of Metrolina, and its 800 agency partners, cover 24 counties (14 in N. C. and 10 in S. C.), where approximately 553,000 people live at or below the poverty line.

"As the world continues to address the very real implications of COVID-19, we are proud and honored to provide much needed nutrition to folks in these 40 counties of North and South Carolina," said Marty Taylor, McCall Farms Sr. VP of Sales & Marketing.

"We are thrilled to be associated with the McCall Farms brands of canned food," said MANNA CEO, Hannah Randall. "Generous McCall Farms has stepped up to the plate so that the needy people of Western North Carolina won't have empty plates at mealtime."

"It's an especially tough time for children now because of remote learning," said Randall. "Many food-insecure students are not getting those free breakfast and lunch meals at school."

"Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina is so grateful for the amazing support being provided by McCall Farms," said CEO, Kay Carter. "This donation will feed so many hungry children, seniors and families across a large part of North and South Carolina. Thank you McCall Farms for this amazing gift."

According to Marty Taylor, the challenges presented by COVID-19 are not going away anytime soon. "In these difficult times," Taylor added, "we will meet the challenges of feeding the needy, while keeping store shelves stocked with quality farm-fresh canned foods that American consumers have come to expect."

Founded in 1838, McCall Farms is one of America's leading producers of canned food with brands that include Glory Foods, Margaret Holmes, Peanut Patch, Bruce's Yams, Allens, Popeye, Veg-All and Princella.

