MCAP Acquisition Corporation Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants Commencing On Or About April 19, 2021

MCAP Acquisition Corporation ("the Company" or "MCAP"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC, today announced that holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 31,625,000 units completed on March 2, 2021, may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units commencing on or about April 19, 2021. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their broker contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "MACQU," and the Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols "MACQ" and "MACQW," respectively.

MCAP is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company's sponsor, MCAP Acquisition, LLC (the "Sponsor"), is managed by an affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC.

MCAP may pursue an initial business combination target in any business, industry or sector, but it intends to capitalize on the differentiated ability of the Sponsor's manager to source, acquire and manage software, technology-enabled, and business services companies.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Cowen, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, email: PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com, telephone: 833-297-2926.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the search for an initial business combination. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About MCAP Acquisition Corp.

MCAP is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company's sponsor, MCAP Acquisition, LLC (the "Sponsor"), is managed by an affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC, a boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity.

