McAfee To Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

McAfee Corp. (MCFE) - Get Report, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced that Venkat Bhamidipati, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Eduardo Fleites, vice president, investor relations at McAfee, will be attending the following conferences:

The Scotiabank Technology Leaders Summit on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 1:30pm Pacific Time

The Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 12:20pm Pacific Time

The Mizuho Bank Conference on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

The presentations will be available via live webcast and archived on McAfee's investor relations website at https://ir.mcafee.com.

