McAfee Reports Quarterly Dividend For The First Quarter 2021

McAfee Corp. ("McAfee" or the "Company") (MCFE) - Get Report announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2021 of $0.115 per share on the Company's Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on or about April 9, 2021 to shareholders of record at 5:00 p.m. Eastern standard time on March 26, 2021.

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates consumer and business solutions that make the world a safer place.

