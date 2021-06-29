McAfee Powers Holistic Home Security For CenturyLink Customers

McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) -McAfee and CenturyLink, a communications company providing fiber internet and voice services to small businesses and consumers, announced that CenturyLink has selected McAfee to provide complete home digital protection for new customers of the company's leased modems. For qualifying CenturyLink consumer and small business customers, innovative protection from McAfee is now available as soon as they plug their modem into the wall and connect to the internet, providing them with strong protection for their internet connected devices. Additional consumer device protection is available on-demand for PC's, tablets and Smartphones by downloading client software. This partnership reflects both companies' objectives to deliver maximum value, security and connectivity to customers. As a result, McAfee and CenturyLink are extending and expanding their existing partnership.

Through its partnership with CenturyLink, McAfee has protected users from over 40 million malicious events while presenting over 9 million warning pages for participating CenturyLink customers who would have otherwise visited unsafe web sites since March of this year alone. According to McAfee's 2021 Consumer Security Mindset: Travel Edition , 76% of people connect more to the internet today than they did prior to the onset of COVID-19, and 62% perceive Wi-Fi networks as the most vulnerable to cyber threats. Many Internet Service Providers (ISPs) do not offer modem security, leaving users potentially vulnerable to attackers seeking to profit from vulnerabilities in an increasingly digital-first world.

"Delivering easy-to-use, holistic security for consumers and small businesses is critical to McAfee's vision for personal, home and business protection - and most importantly, protecting people," said Pedro Gutierrez, SVP Global Consumer Sales & Operations at McAfee. "Through our collaboration with CenturyLink to expand in and out of home integrated security for their customers, modem users now have access to a full suite of security capabilities to protect themselves and their families."

Consumers using a compatible CenturyLink modem have access to Secure WiFi and device security capabilities provided by McAfee Secure Home Platform and McAfee Multi Access. These features are purpose-built to detect and destroy threats like viruses, malware, ransomware, spyware and others, and include antivirus, web protection, malicious site blocking, parental controls, IoT security and botnet detection. McAfee's smart security solutions are powered by McAfee Global Threat Intelligence (GTI), an artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity service that identifies and blocks emerging threats, leveraging its always-on, cloud-integrated database which includes more than 25 years of threat data.

"Through our partnership with McAfee, we now provide our customers with security for virtually all of their connected devices through the compatible CenturyLink modem. This security not only helps to protect PCs, laptops and mobile phones, but also gaming systems, smart thermostats, robotic toys, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected devices, as well as the modem itself," said Brook Kolluri, Director, Product Management Innovation Team at CenturyLink. "Partnering with McAfee was an easy decision. The quality of the technology team, the completeness and maturity of McAfee's personal protection solutions, and our shared mission to deliver top tier security and value to customers brings true innovation into our customers' homes."

McAfee Secure Home Platform is pre-loaded on all leased CenturyLink modems for new CenturyLink customers providing simplified whole home security for consumers and SMBs.

For more information about McAfee's holistic consumer security solutions please visit http://mcafee.com/.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) is a leader in personal security for consumers. Focused on protecting people, not just devices, McAfee consumer solutions adapt to users' needs in an always online world, empowering them to live securely through integrated, intuitive solutions that protects their families and communities with the right security at the right moment. For more information, please visit https://www.mcafee.com/consumer

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink is a communications provider dedicated to connecting customers to the power of the digital world. With a focus on delivering trusted services that enhance the customer experience, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable fiber internet and voice services to meet the growing demands of small businesses and residential consumers in 37 states across the U.S. For more information about CenturyLink, please visit https://www.centurylink.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005008/en/