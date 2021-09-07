McAfee Corp. Launches Public Offering Of Common Stock

McAfee Corp. ("McAfee") (NASDAQ: MCFE) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 20,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders") pursuant to a registration statement...

McAfee Corp. ("McAfee") (MCFE) - Get McAfee Inc. Report today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 20,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders") pursuant to a registration statement filed on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares from the Selling Stockholders. McAfee will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares being sold by the Selling Stockholders.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. TPG Capital BD, LLC is also acting as lead book-running manager. BofA Securities and Citigroup are acting as joint bookrunners in the offering. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014 or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282 or by telephone: 1-866-471-2526.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About McAfee

McAfee is a global leader in online protection.

