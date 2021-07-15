MC Residential Communities Acquires Regional Portfolio Director Chuck Patmon

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MC Residential Communities has hired Chuck Patmon to oversee their expanding Multi-family portfolio in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. MC currently manages 1,562 units in the Greater Phoenix Area and Flagstaff and over 6,500 apartment homes throughout the southwest, with future developments and acquisitions underway. "We are putting the pieces in place to prepare for expanding our operations to 25,000 units by 2029," says Lesley Brice, President and Partner.

Successfully overseeing 20,000 plus units throughout his career, Chuck brings over 34 years of Multi-family Real Estate experience to the organization. His understanding of all facets of the industry including development, financing, construction and operations provides MC with an experienced leader in one of their key markets.

"I chose MC because of their culture of employee and resident wellbeing, and love the fact that we are in a massive growth pattern," says Patmon. "I look forward to helping MC reach their goals and take this impressive company to the next level. That is why I am here, excited and ready!"

Chuck's extensive background and experience with value-add renovations are critical to MC Residentials growth trajectory.

MC Residential is currently in the development stage of their newest luxury apartment community, Camino a Lago, located in Peoria, AZ. This highly anticipated development will follow a similar blue print as their newest, award-winning development located in Tucson, AZ, The Place at Riverwalk.

About MC Residential Communities

MC Residential Communities is a full-service Property Management Company and manages investments exclusively for MC Companies located in Scottsdale, AZ. MC Residential employs over 200 Property Management professionals and boasts a robust vertical stack of services which include full operations management, marketing, accounting, due diligence and human resources. For more information about MC Residential Communities visit http://www.mcresidential.com\

Photo(s): https://www.prlog.org/12877475

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mc-residential-communities-acquires-regional-portfolio-director-chuck-patmon-301334270.html

SOURCE MC Residential Communities