MC Companies And Move For Hunger Announce Collaborative Effort To Fight Hunger Nationwide

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MC Companies - a leading Real Estate Investment and Management Company, and Move For Hunger - a national hunger relief non-profit organization, announced a new partnership that will fight hunger and reduce food waste nationwide. With estimates showing that the number of Americans facing hunger in 2020 increased by 46% due to the Covid-19 pandemic - that's 17 million more people - the collaborative efforts of MC Companies and Move For Hunger have never been more important than they are right now.

People throw away a lot of things when they move, including perfectly good food. Move For Hunger's network of more than 1,000 moving companies, more than 1,500 multifamily apartment communities, and many of the world's leading relocation management companies, volunteer to collect this unopened, non-perishable food and deliver it to their local food banks. To date, Move For Hunger's network of relocation professionals and multifamily properties has collected and delivered more than 20 million pounds of food - providing 17 million meals - to food banks and pantries across the United States and Canada.

The partnership will enable MC Companies to support Move For Hunger's food rescue programs and encourage their properties, associations, & vendors they work with to integrate the Move For Hunger model into the moving out process for residents. It will also provide the opportunity to continue to expand the Move For Hunger network: a robust community of engaged individuals that want to make a difference in the lives of others and have the resources available to create large scale change.

"Partnering with MC Companies both complements and advances our mission, so this collaboration was a natural fit," said Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger. "With such devastating hunger statistics all around the country, the support of MC Companies will help strengthen our efforts and allow us to provide meals to those struggling to put food on the table."

"The mission for MC Companies and our philanthropic arm the Sharing the Good Life Foundation™ is to improve the communities where we operate our Real Estate. The partnership with Move For Hunger gives us the opportunity to help provide meals to our communities in need." Lesley Brice, President and Partner at MC Companies

Rates of household food insecurity are going to remain high for the foreseeable future. Food banks, pantries, and shelters are the only places millions of people can turn to for help. Through the support of partners like MC Companies, Move For Hunger and MC Companies are committed to doing their part to fight for the families, children, seniors, and vulnerable communities who lack reliable access to affordable, nutritious food.

Move For Hunger is a national non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger. We have mobilized the leaders of moving, relocation, and multifamily industries to provide their customers, clients, and residents with the opportunity to donate their food when they move. Members of Move For Hunger also organize community food drives, participate in awareness campaigns, and create employee engagement programs. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit www.MoveForHunger.org.

MC Companies is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $750 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 2001. For more information about MC Companies communities and developments, visit https://www.mccompanies.com.

