MBS: NextGenPCR Workflow Detects Omicron Variant Of SARS-CoV-2

GOES, Netherlands, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch biotechnology company, Molecular Biology Systems, B.V. (MBS) has announced that both in silico and bench testing confirmed that the NextGenPCR PCR reagents detected the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The testing demonstrated similar performance to the previously tested SARS-CoV-2 samples.

"MBS monitors new and developing COVID-19 variants of concern to ensure reliable performance of our workflows." says MBS CEO and Founder, Gert de Vos. "The detection of SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant was expected, based on the PCR design. In silico analysis of the B1.1.529 variant of concern showed only a single mismatch in the dual amplicon RT-PCR reaction, suggesting no impact on sensitivity or specificity."

MBS has deployed SARS-CoV-2 detection workflows at airports throughout Europe with their partners, EuroFins Megalab and Ecolog. Having a reliable testing platform for identified SARS-CoV-2 variants at airports where hundreds of samples can be analyzed in less than 35 minutes is critical to mitigate the spread of the virus.

"Testing the PCR reagents agent synthetic viral genomes of both omicron and delta demonstrated the same high level of sensitivity. The PCR reagents were tested against sequence-verified omicron patient samples as well, and found to successfully detect SAR-CoV-2." says MBS CEO and founder, Gert de Vos. "These critical observation demonstrate that NextGenPCR is a reliable testing method for our partners in airports, labs, and other sites of high throughput SARS-CoV-2 testing."

About Molecular Biology Systems

Molecular Biology Systems, B.V., founded in 2015, is a life sciences solutions company based in Netherlands. Their NEXTGENPCR thermocycler uses patented heating and cooling technology to reduce PCR amplification cycles from hours to minutes. These technological advances are intended to support laboratorians across the life sciences market reduce costs and accelerate results.

