MBS Integrates With PNC's IVR To Enable Pay-By-Phone Capabilities

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG), is pleased to announce the recent completion of an integration between CDG's MBS, consumer and enterprise management and billing system, and PNC's PayerExpress IVR system. The integration will be offered as an add-on service that will allow service providers utilizing MBS to offer their customers a pay-by-phone option for submitting their payments by calling into an automated IVR platform provided through PNC's PayerExpress solution. Payments made through the PNC system are then transferred to MBS for processing.

According to CDG's Vice President of Product Development, Mike Chalk, "Right now, impactors like COVID and mail delivery issues are driving many providers to turn up and promote as many secure, reliable, contactless payment channels as they can. While IVR systems aren't a new technology, they offer a great contactless payment alternative for specific customer sets. Many seniors and those with technology and network access challenges do not normally use the internet or online technologies, but they might take advantage of being able to call in to an automated phone system to make a payment instead of mailing in their payment or paying in person. For providers that serve remote areas or have a large number of older customers, a pay-by-phone option can really help serve those groups, which can assist in preserving those relationships and cash flow." Current clients interested in knowing more about MBS's integration with PNC's PayerExpress IVR system should contact their Account Executives for more information.

About CDG: CDG has been providing scalable, accurate (B/OSS) billing and operational support solutions for voice, video, and data for retail and wholesale telecommunications carriers and service providers since 1970. Options include: BDS, Interconnect, CABS, Mediation, MBS Customer Care, Network / Plant, Trouble, Service Provisioning, E-Care, Task Management, CRM / Prospects, and third-party financial, accounting, mapping, and facilities management products. Service bureau, hosted, and licensed options are available. Visit our website at www.cdg.ws to learn more.

About PNC PayerExpress: PNC's PayerExpress service provides branded EBPP websites that enables customers to securely view and pay their bills online. The IVR platform offers phone payments integrated in real time with the PayerExpress application. PNC can issue you your own toll-free phone number so your customers can make payments using their touch-tone phone.

Contact: Ryan TravaillePhone: 217 402-3445 ryant@cdg.ws info@cdg.ws www.cdg.ws

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mbs-integrates-with-pncs-ivr-to-enable-pay-by-phone-capabilities-301227126.html

SOURCE Communications Data Group