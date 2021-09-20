MBS Integrates With Cordell Nex-Tech's NOC Monitoring Solution

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce the recent completion of an integration between CDG's MBS, consumer and enterprise management and billing system, and Cordell Nex-Tech's NOC monitoring solution. The integration will be offered as an add-on service that will allow service providers utilizing MBS to incorporate Cordell Nex-Tech's NOC monitoring services and provide notifications and workflow pass-thru options directly within MBS. Nex-Tech's NOC monitoring provides full reporting of tickets and alarms, as well as circuit impairments and service outage conditions, and includes a Voice Alarm feature that can voice call a user when an alarm is triggered. Additional feature options, including all network items and environmental requirements with text notifications, will be integrated into future releases.

According to CDG's Vice President of Product Development, Mike Chalk, "Bringing together Cordell monitoring systems and our MBS consumer and enterprise management solution will help integrate important monitoring functions and notifications into the customer support team's daily service management environment. Combining monitoring systems and management systems is critical to identifying and addressing issues in real time and improving internal efficiencies." We are very excited to be able to offer our MBS clients the ability to interweave Nex-Tech's monitoring with their existing workflows.

About CDG: CDG has been providing scalable, accurate (B/OSS) billing and operational support solutions for voice, video, and data for retail and wholesale telecommunications carriers and service providers since 1970. Options include: BDS, Interconnect, CABS, Mediation, MBS Customer Care, Network / Plant, Trouble, Service Provisioning, E-Care, Task Management, CRM / Prospects, and third-party financial, accounting, mapping, and facilities management products. Service bureau, hosted, and licensed options are available. Visit our website at www.cdg.ws to learn more.

About Cordell/Nex-Tech: Cordell, Nex-Tech is a leading provider of analytical quality assurance solutions. With more than 75 control centers and 300 customers, Cordell/Nex-Tech continues to be a major technological partner for our customers, providing productivity and profitability with the use of its products.

Contact: Ryan TravaillePhone: 217 402-3445 ryant@cdg.ws

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mbs-integrates-with-cordell-nex-techs-noc-monitoring-solution-301380437.html

SOURCE Communications Data Group