MB2 Dental Ranked #8 For Dallas Business Journal 2021 Middle Market 50

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas Business Journal has recognized MB2 Dental as the #8 ranked company on its 2021 Middle Market 50 list. More than 100 companies were nominated for this year's list.

MB2 Dental is the first and fastest-growing Dental Partnership Organization (DPO) in the country. Out of the top dental groups, it is the only one with a dentist as CEO.

Founder and CEO Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva established the group in 2007 with a vision to create a foundation for doctors to grow their practice and wealth while staying in control of their financial and clinical decisions. Dr. Villanueva believes doctors should be the leaders of their profession, not business people. MB2 Dental's "co-op" style platform allows dentists to continue practicing and earning chairside while also earning through other streams of income unique to MB2's model. Dentists can reap the financial benefits of their peers and the overall company's success while maintaining a private practice environment and 100 percent clinical autonomy.

According to Dallas Business Journal, the award defines the middle market as companies with annual revenue between $10 million and $1 billion. Companies are ranked with a weighted growth index of their revenue over the past three years, which factors in growth rate and size. MB2 Dental had a 2020 revenue of $435 million, yielding a 3-year percent change of 168+ percent.

Out of the 50 companies listed this year, the average 2020 revenue is approximately $322.6 million. MB2 Dental was one of six companies listed in health care. To read the full article, visit: https://bizj.us/1qbyqq

About MB2 Dental Dallas, Texas-based MB2 Dental is a first-of-its-kind Dental Partnership Organization (DPO) founded and led by dentist and entrepreneur CEO Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, with a mission to empower dentists to preserve their profession. Since its founding in 2007, MB2 has partnered with hundreds of dentists to help them stay in the driver's seat as they maximize their talents, connect as part of a community and build exceptional wealth. MB2 currently partners with dentists and specialists in over 30 states and counting. For more information, visit https://mb2dental.com.

