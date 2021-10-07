Mazda To Expand Global SUV Lineup Starting Next Year

Three All-New Models Coming to Canada by 2023 RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Motor Corporation today announced plans to expand its global SUV lineup starting from 2022.

Three All-New Models Coming to Canada by 2023

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Motor Corporation today announced plans to expand its global SUV lineup starting from 2022. The new models will include the Mazda CX-50 to be produced in our new U.S. plant, as well as models in our Large Product group, including the Mazda CX-60, Mazda CX-70, Mazda CX-80, and Mazda CX-90, all of which are slated for introduction in various global markets between 2022 and 2023. We aim to offer customers a diverse choice of SUVs able to provide both the driving pleasure and the latest environmental performance to meet demands in the continuously growing global SUV segment.

In November, Mazda will reveal the CX-50, the next crossover to join its lineup in the U.S. and Canada. The CX-50 will share its platform with Mazda's latest generation products, CX-30 and Mazda3, with enhanced all-wheel drive (AWD) capabilities and functionality for consumers with outdoor active lifestyles. The production of the CX-50 will begin in January 2022 at the new Mazda-Toyota joint venture factory—Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc. (MTMUS)—in Huntsville, Alabama.

Following CX-50, Mazda will introduce two additional mid-size crossover SUVs for the Canadian and U.S. markets from its all-new large platform: the CX-90 followed by the CX-70. These new models will feature Mazda's new longitudinal architecture and introduce turbo-charged straight-six gasoline engine models and plug-in hybrid models to give consumers various options providing powerful, yet environmentally responsible performance.

A major difference between the models will be passenger occupancy, with the CX-90 providing three rows of seats and the CX-70 offering two rows of seats. The proportions of both vehicles will be optimized for Canadian consumers with expanded interior cabin and cargo spaces.

While CX-50 and CX-70 will be all-new additions to Mazda's lineup in Canada, CX-90 will serve as Mazda's only three-row SUV offering, in place of the current generation CX-9. The design, features, pricing, and trim details of the CX-50, CX-70, and CX-90 will be announced closer to their on-sale dates.

Markets with narrower roads and smaller parking lots such as Europe and Japan, will welcome the introduction of the two-row CX-60 and the three-row CX-80. These models will primarily feature plug-in hybrid models with straight-four gasoline engines combined with a motor drive. The straight-six new generation Skyactiv-X gasoline engine and Skyactiv-D diesel engine will also be introduced in combination with a 48V mild hybrid system.

In parallel, we will also mark the global introduction of the MX-30 series plug-in hybrid using a rotary generator in the first half of 2022. Additionally, we will create a new product line that uses an EV-dedicated platform from around 2025. Through the introduction of these models, Mazda plans to complete the electrification of all the models it produces by 2030.

In the meantime, the Mazda CX-5, which has retained constant popularity since its launch in 2012, will see its design evolve and its model lineup enhanced through continuous product improvement. Furthermore, introducing the latest safety technologies and connectivity features, we will increase the appeal of the vehicle and give it the space to continue growing as part of our crossover SUV lineup.

In line with our corporate vision, Mazda aims to become a brand that creates special bonds with customers by enriching their lives with an experience of car ownership that provides joy of driving, the pure essence of cars.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.