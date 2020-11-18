Mazda CX-5 Awarded As Car And Driver 10Best For Fourth Year In A Row

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Mazda CX-5 today was named as a Car and Driver 10Best winner, the fourth consecutive year that Mazda's compact crossover SUV has received the award.

Recognized by Car and Driver for its driving dynamics, design and value, Mazda's CX-5 had its best sales month ever in October. The 2021 model offers many premium features as standard, such as Mazda's suite of i-Activsense safety features, including Lane Departure Warning with Lane-Keep Assist and Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. A new 10.25-inch center display, the largest screen ever in CX-5, features the latest Mazda Connect infotainment interface and adds capabilities for Mazda Connected Services and in-car Wi-Fi hot spot. Along with Apple CarPlay TM and Android Auto TM, the 2021 CX-5 provides occupants seamless integration with their smartphone and helps enhance the sophisticated experience in the vehicle.

"The Mazda CX-5 is the crossover we recommend to friends who are shopping for crossovers," said Sharon Silke Carty, editor-in-chief of Car and Driver. "It is polished enough to compete with more upscale brands, and its effortless steering and controlled suspension make it fun to drive. It has the right combination of good looks, price and handling and has become a regular on our 10Best list."

The upper trim 2021 CX-5 models come with the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine that delivers up to 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque with premium 93 octane fuel or 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque with regular 87 octane fuel. The standard four-cylinder Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter engine delivers 187 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque. CX-5 also features a quick-shifting six-speed automatic transmission with sport and manual-shift modes, G-Vectoring Control Plus, and front-wheel drive as standard. Mazda's i-Activ all-wheel drive with off-road traction assist is available on all trim levels.

New for 2021 is the CX-5 Carbon Edition. Sharing similar features to the CX-5 Touring with Touring Preferred SV Package, the Carbon Edition offers exclusive styling with Polymetal Gray exterior paint, gloss black door mirrors and 19-inch black metallic aluminum alloy wheels. The interior has red leather seats and special interior trim. The Carbon Edition offers the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine as an option and is available in either front-wheel or all-wheel drive.

Car and Driver's staff evaluated 57 vehicles during two weeks of testing, before voting on its 2021 10Best winners. The award recognizes the smartest, most entertaining cars, trucks, SUVs and vans on sale. "We judge vehicles with an emphasis on value, mission fulfillment, and whether they are fun to drive," Carty said. "Each of the 10 winners competes against the entire market to earn this recognition."

To be eligible for a 10Best award, a vehicle must be new or substantially changed from the prior model year, or be a returning winner from last year's awards. It also must have a base price of less than $90,000 and be on sale in the United States by Jan. 21, 2021.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the U.S. and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mazda-cx-5-awarded-as-car-and-driver-10best-for-fourth-year-in-a-row-301176226.html

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations