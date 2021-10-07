Mazars Names Partner Anthony Stranix As Insurance Practice Leader

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars, a leading audit, tax, and advisory firm in the US, today announced that effective September 1, 2021, Partner Anthony Stranix will be the new Insurance Practice Leader, taking over from Partner Brian Clouse.

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars, a leading audit, tax, and advisory firm in the US, today announced that effective September 1, 2021, Partner Anthony Stranix will be the new Insurance Practice Leader, taking over from Partner Brian Clouse.

"I'd like to thank Brian for his effective leadership of the insurance practice over the past years," said Charles Abraham, Partner and U.S. Financial Services Practice Leader. "Mazars considers insurance to be a key sector and I believe that Anthony's expertise will provide enhanced service capability for our clients, support the growth of the practice as we continue to add resources, and allow Brian to focus on his role as National Audit Service Line Leader moving forward."

Anthony has over 18 years of experience providing audit, accounting, internal audit, consulting and due diligence services to the full range of insurance companies including property and casualty insurance, health insurance, reinsurers and captives.

"I look forward to building on the solid foundation of Mazars' Insurance Practice across all of our service lines," commented Anthony. "As we continue to see significant volatility in global financial services markets, clients increasingly find they need a trusted advisor with experience at the local, national and international levels. I am pleased to be leading a team that has the knowledge necessary to provide value in the short and long terms."

Anthony has a BA in Finance and Accounting from Mercyhurst University in Erie, PA.

