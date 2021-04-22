Mayweather Boxing Fitness Crosses International Borders With St. Petersburg, Russia Grand Opening, Hosted By Mayweather

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayweather Boxing + Fitness - a group boxing and fitness experience created by legendary boxer, Floyd Mayweather - announced today the Grand Opening of the brand's first international Studio in St. Petersburg, Russia, with additional locations already secured in Moscow. The first of the Grand Opening activities will be on Saturday, April 24 th in St. Petersburg, hosted by Mayweather himself, and will include his participation in fitness and boxing classes, exclusive Studio tours, and a media and red carpet event.

"Typically, franchise companies take years to develop their brands to be powerful enough to expand internationally," said Mayweather. "The strength of the Mayweather brand has helped us grow our US footprint quickly and successfully, and we are now seeing the same results abroad. Our Russia studios will be the first of many overseas locations that will be opening in the coming years, as we continue to partner with established operators. This is just the beginning."

Serving as the brand's flagship location in Russia, the St. Petersburg Studio spans 2,500 sq. ft., with state-of-the-art boxing equipment and experienced instructors to share Mayweather's training techniques, which have become known as the best calorie-burning workouts on the market.

"We are incredibly excited to announce our master franchise relationship with an experienced and well-connected operating group," said Burrel Wilks, Co-Founder of Mayweather Boxing + Fitness. "We've had fantastic results in the US; now we're able to share the blueprint of our franchise system across the globe - together with Floyd flying out to support the opening - and setting up the foundation for success in Russia."

CEO of Mayweather Boxing Russia and Master Franchisee, Boris Kisko, has already built a marquee Mayweather studio on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, CA, to experience first-hand the operations of the franchise system, and the success of the Mayweather model. Kisko and his group then acquired the exclusive rights to Mayweather Boxing + Fitness in the Russian Federation, and immediately started building his first locations. "We know the power of the Mayweather brand globally; we have experienced the success of the Mayweather franchise in the US; and now we are putting the two together to make this a huge success in Russia and CIS countries," said Kisko.

Russia is just the beginning of Mayweather Boxing + Fitness' global expansion. The brand is welcoming applications from experienced groups for other international territories - and already has new master franchisee deals in the pipeline.

Always innovating, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness has experienced rapid growth throughout the pandemic, carving out a unique and attractive offering for its franchisees.

ABOUT MAYWEATHER BOXING + FITNESS:Mayweather Boxing + Fitness is a best-in-class group fitness experience that combines immersive training with revolutionary technology. Having spent 21 years at the top of the sport of boxing and developing his proprietary - and previously unshared - workout programs and routines, Floyd Mayweather has partnered with an industry-leading team to deliver the gold standard in franchising. To learn more about Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, visit https://www.mayweather.fit/franchise/ or follow them on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

