MAYROCK Automotive Introduces Industry's Best Battery Warranty For Commercial Electric Vehicles

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MAYROCK Automotive, a U.S. manufacturer of commercial electric vehicles, has announced an industry-leading, 10-year, 200,000-mile battery warranty designed to significantly reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) for commercial fleet operators.

While current battery-powered electric vehicles (EVs) operate with ternary lithium batteries, MAYROCK will be the first EV maker in America to adopt cobalt-free Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries. MAYROCK's innovative battery pack technology improves battery utilization and efficiency, compensating for the lower energy density of the battery cells.

"By combining the most advanced LFP batteries on the market with a new pack design, we are able to achieve 160 Wh/kg energy density and up to 4,000 charging cycles - about four times of the batteries that are currently available," said Harry Zhou, CEO of MAYROCK Automotive.

Offering improved safety compared to conventional ternary lithium battery technology, LFP batteries are more stable and have a higher threshold temperature for thermal runaway, which greatly reduces the likelihood of fire in case of an accident. The MAYROCK LFP battery pack can be charged to full capacity using a Level-2 charger in five hours and to 80% capacity with a DC fast charger in a half-hour.

"Safety is and has always been our first priority here at MAYROCK, which is why our LFP battery pack has gone through over 270 rigorous tests for performance, safety, and reliability," said Zhou. "Every safety improvement is significant when it comes to the millions of miles that commercial fleets travel each and every year."

With the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating the growth of e-commerce in the US and online orders increasing 129% in 2020, last mile delivery has become the biggest logistics challenge for many retailers, especially those seeking to turn retail locations into micro fulfillment centers to increase capacity and expedite deliveries. MAYROCK's customizable light- and medium-duty EVs are designed from the ground up for last-mile fleets, providing the lowest TCO and the industry's longest battery warranty.

MAYROCK Automotive is a leading U.S. enterprise headquartered in Los Angeles, California, developing Class 4 and Class 6 medium-duty commercial vehicles designed to minimize the total cost of ownership for operators. MAYROCK is comprised of a team of industry veterans and visionaries who share a common passion for zero-emission mobility and a belief that electric commercial vehicles are the next major step in the shift away from fossil fuels. With decades of experience in both the automotive industry and commercial logistics, MAYROCK seeks to achieve a zero-emission future today through the industry-leading performance and flexibility of its commercial vehicles. For more information, call 626-512-0790 or visit www.mayrockauto.com.

